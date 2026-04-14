E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Wisden laments India’s ‘Orwellian’ control of world cricket

AFP Published
The shadow of a man falls on a backdrop with the logo of the India’s cricket board BCCI before the start of a news conference to announce its cricket team’s coach, in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2019. — Reuters/File
The shadow of a man falls on a backdrop with the logo of the India’s cricket board BCCI before the start of a news conference to announce its cricket team’s coach, in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2019. — Reuters/File
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Wisden has criticised Indian political interference in global cricket administration, labelling the current situation “increasingly Orwellian”.

The UK-based Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, which dates back to 1864, is an annual record of all major cricket worldwide and is regarded as the sport’s “Bible”.

In its 163rd annual edition, to be published on Thursday, editor Lawrence Booth highlighted what he sees as an unhealthy and politicised Indian dominance of the global game.

The International Cricket Council has an Indian chief executive, Sanjog Gupta, and an Indian chairman, Jay Shah, who is the son of Amit Shah, India’s minister of home affairs and a longstanding ally of the prime minister, Narendra Modi.

Wisden describes the Board of Control for Cricket in India, which Shah led before taking over at the International Cricket Council (ICC), as “the sporting adjunct of India’s ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)”.

Booth also highlighted how politics intruded upon the 2025 Asia Cup, which took place against a backdrop of a brief military conflict between India and Pakistan, leading to the players refusing to shake hands when the rivals played each other.

“Was there a clearer indictment of the game’s governance in 2025 than Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s assertion that ‘politics and sport can’t go together’?” Booth wrote. “Presumably, he had forgotten he was also his country’s interior minister.”

Booth added: “It was obvious long before this latest grandstanding that the BCCI were the sporting adjunct of India’s ruling BJP.”

‘Indian exceptionalism’

“But the relationship became explicit when India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the first of India’s Asia Cup wins over Pakistan to the armed forces.

“And the idea that cricket was now a legitimate proxy for more lethal activity was hammered home on X by India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, after his country beat Pakistan in the final: ’Operation Sindoor on the games field’.”

Booth also cited the case of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who was released from a $1 million deal with Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders — amid rising tensions between the two nations following the killing of Hindu men in Bangladesh.

Mustafizur’s exit from the IPL sparked a chain of events that led to Bangladesh’s removal from this year’s men’s T20 World Cup, after their government refused to let them travel to India.

“The sport’s governance grows ever more Orwellian, pretending that Indian exceptionalism comes without consequence, and blaming those lower down the food chain for lashing out.

“Predictably, almost no prominent voices in the Indian game addressed the root cause of the carnage: the politicisation of a sport that, whatever Naqvi may say, has never been untouched by the real world, yet never more poisoned by it either.”

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Rockstar
Apr 14, 2026 03:58pm
Wisdons frustrated with BCCI.
Recommend 0
Rihan Safdar
Apr 14, 2026 04:06pm
so finally world is realizing that ICC = BCCI
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 14, 2026 05:24pm
Great call but a little bit late.
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azkhan
Apr 14, 2026 11:44pm
I think what Booth is trying to tell us is that the root cause of all politicization in the cricket game which used to known as Gentlemen's game is BCCI. They not only have made this game dirty but also pushed so many cricket enthusiast away from the game.
Recommend 0
Rajanikanth
Apr 15, 2026 08:45am
like US in world politics BCCI in cricket
Recommend 0

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