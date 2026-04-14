E-Paper | July 20, 2026

High school shooting in Turkiye wounds 16; attacker dead

AFPReuters Published
This handout photograph taken and released on April 14, 2026 by Turkish news agency DHA (Demiroren News Agency) shows special force security surrounding a school in southeastern Turkiye. — via AFP
This handout photograph taken and released on April 14, 2026 by Turkish news agency DHA (Demiroren News Agency) shows special force security surrounding a school in southeastern Turkiye. — via AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

An ex-student opened fire at his former high school in Turkiye on Tuesday, where school shootings are rare, wounding 16 people, including students, before killing himself, officials said.

Special security forces were deployed to the school in southeastern Turkiye’s Sanliurfa province, where students were evacuated, the local governor, Hasan Sildak, told reporters.

The former student, 19, used a rifle during the attack, after which those wounded were rushed to a hospital in the Siverek district, Sildak said.

Twelve of the wounded were still in the hospital. Local media reported that most of the wounded were students.

Television footage showed ambulances standing by outside the school as students fled the building in panic.

“He took his own life when cornered by police,” the governor said.

“We have evacuated the school and will carry out a thorough investigation into this tragic incident,” he added.

World

Read more

Enlightened One
Apr 14, 2026 03:39pm
Thise who are cursed with a strong memory of childhood often are unable to let go of perceived or real injustices meted out to them as children. It can sometimes overwhelm a young person to exact revenge on all those who represent the institution. Bullying, ignoring, unpopularity, autocratic school teachers, humiliation during school days are all causes fir such behavior. Most of the people have very unpleasant memories of schooldays.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe