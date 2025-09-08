E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Teen arrested as 2 cops shot dead near Turkiye’s Izmir: minister

AFP Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 02:15pm
This handout taken and released on September 8 by Turkish news agency DHA shows special force police officers standing guard in the street in Izmir after an attack on a police station. — AFP
Two policemen were killed and two others injured in a shooting attack on a police station near the Turkish city of Izmir on Monday, with a 16-year-old suspect arrested, a minister said.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the “heinous” attack on the police station in Balcova, a district just west of the resort city, left two officers dead and a third “seriously injured”.

“The suspect in the incident, 16-year-old E.B., has been arrested and an investigation has been opened,” he wrote on X.

It was not immediately clear why the station was attacked, but footage posted by the Gercek Gundem news website showed mobile phone footage of a person in a balaclava, a black top and pale trousers jogging along the pavement carrying a rifle, then entering a building.

Another clip broadcast by Turkish TV stations showed a group of civilians helping to manhandle the alleged attacker, wearing white trousers, into a police van.

The DHA news agency said the assailant had used “a long-barrelled gun” while NTV television described the weapon as a “pump-action shotgun”.

Police immediately fanned out across the area, imposing tight security measures, media reports said.

Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay denounced a “treacherous” attack and sent his condolences to the families of the dead in a post on X.

