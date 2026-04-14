E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Aurangzeb says ‘all options on table’ to replace UAE’s $3.5bn loan, weighs strategic fuel reserve

Reuters Published
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks during an interview at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group’s annual spring meetings in Washington DC, US on April 13, 2026. — Reuters
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks during an interview at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group’s annual spring meetings in Washington DC, US on April 13, 2026. — Reuters
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Pakistan is considering Eurobonds, loans from other countries and commercial debt to replace a $3.5 billion facility from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and manage its foreign reserves, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

Aurangzeb also told Reuters the shock from the ongoing war in the Middle East meant that Pakistan must consider a strategic petroleum reserve and a faster switch to renewable energy.

“All options are on the table,” Aurangzeb said when asked if the government was in talks with Saudi Arabia for a loan that could replace the UAE facility.

Pakistan will reportedly return a $3.5bn loan to the UAE this month, putting pressure on its reserves and risking breaches of its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme targets.

The country has been thrust into the international spotlight as it plays the role of a mediator between the United States and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.

Aurangzeb, speaking on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank annual spring meetings, said the country could manage all debt repayments, and that its reserves remained at roughly 2.8 months of import cover.

Maintaining at least that level, he said, would be “an important aspect of our overall macro stability as we go forward”.

“We are looking at Eurobond, we are looking at Islamic sukuk, we are looking at dollar-settled rupee-linked bonds,” Aurangzeb said, adding that they expected to issue Eurobonds this year and are also exploring commercial loans.

Aurangzeb said while the country had not yet requested any additions or changes to its $7bn IMF lending programme due to the economic shocks of the war in the Middle East, it was a potential option.

“Depending upon how things pan out over the next few weeks, that’s something which can be discussed,” he said.

The Fund’s board is likely to sign off on the latest lending tranche by the end of this month or early next month, Aurangzeb said, which would unlock just under $1.3bn via the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Pakistan also expects to launch its first-ever Panda bond — debt denominated in Chinese yuan — next month, he said. The $250m issue, the first of a planned $1bn programme, will be backed by the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Aurangzeb said the country’s expected GDP growth of close to 4pc, remittances of around $41.5 billion and targeted assistance to the poorest citizens could withstand the Iran war shock for this fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

But the price spikes meant the country should focus on establishing strategic reserves of fuels and LPG — rather than simply relying on commercial reserves — and accelerate its move towards renewable energy.

“When you go through a supply shock like this… it sends a very clear view that we need to accelerate these journeys,” he said.

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Chacha Jee
Apr 14, 2026 11:36am
You have news today in Dawn that Saudi Arabia is going to replenish funds which UAE had asked for.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 14, 2026 12:19pm
Very simple and logical solution under the armpit! Take loan only to develop world's 3rd. Largest oil reserve recently discovered in the offshore regions of Pakistan as early as possible and get the oil fortune to solve all problems.
Recommend 0
J
Apr 14, 2026 12:26pm
@M. Saeed, what oil reserve. Been hearing it since 2010's but its all a fantasy. Reality is there's no reserve
Recommend 0
Aadi
Apr 14, 2026 12:31pm
@M. Saeed, If drilling oil was so easy, Venezuela would be the richest country in the world. It needs a lot of investment and more than 10-20 years because before you can get even to the cost.
Recommend 0
Aadi
Apr 14, 2026 12:34pm
@M. Saeed, Again, its not easy to develop the offshore sites for drilling..Even India discovered a lot of gas and has money but still it will take them years before they can get any benefit. India’s Massive Andaman Oil Discovery: A Step Toward Replicating Guyana’s Success and Achieving a USD 20 Trillion Economy
Recommend 0
Girish
Apr 14, 2026 12:58pm
This loan from UAE was taken in 2019 and now its 2026. And still struggling to pay back....sad..
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 14, 2026 03:53pm
The minister should speak to both the US and Iran and charge them a mediation fee. Diplomacy at this level should not be done for free. The mediation fees worked now then cover the UAE loan.
Recommend 0
Manish Dheeman
Apr 14, 2026 04:12pm
@Girish | Just because the initial outlay is prohibitive, should not be a deterrence to explore the reserves. A large oil and gas reserve in Pakistan will require and incentivise India, Iran and Pakistan to leverage refineries, distribution, and manage production and sales volumes. The GCC and North America, have long had a chokehold. Time to take the long view.
Recommend 0
Mohsin Malik
Apr 14, 2026 07:24pm
Hey, what about the payment for PTCL pending from Etisalat UAE. Think that's outstanding since past many years. Why doesn't government adjust that and balance the account.
Recommend 0
Mohsin Malik
Apr 14, 2026 07:26pm
@Girish, They also owe us payment againt our Telecom company for past many years. So its mutual between friends ????
Recommend 0
Sameer
Apr 14, 2026 10:59pm
War must stop at any cost, otherwise not only Pakistan, but all neighboring countries including India, China would suffer the worst. Airline industry, Tourism industry, Oil prices, import export, from small needle to large containers, everything would effect badly. Stopping war is in the interest of Asia.
Recommend 0
Jaffer Feroz
Apr 15, 2026 06:01am
Pakistan has a population of app. 25 crores, as it's only immediate advantage The fastest method is to export human resource all over the developed world through legal channels facilitated by the Govt. .... remittances will increase immediately. Later on, gradually reducing imports and increasing exports can be planned and sincerely worked upon.
Recommend 0

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