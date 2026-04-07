Pakistan has repaid $1.43 billion in debt, including Eurobond due April 8, adviser says

Pakistan repaid $1.43 billion in external debt, including a $1.3 billion Eurobond maturing on April 8, Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad said on Tuesday.

“As part of its routine course of external debt management, Pakistan has repaid its $1.3bn Eurobond maturing on April 8 — on schedule and in full,” he said in a post on the social media platform X.

“Alongside, the country has also met $126.125 million in coupon obligations on other Eurobond issuances,” he said, adding that this brought total payments on Tuesday to “over $1.426bn”.

“Debt servicing continues to be executed as a non-event — reflecting consistency, discipline, and strengthened capacity,” he said.

“The seamless execution of large external repayments underscores both capacity and consistency — reinforcing Pakistan’s credibility across global investors and financial institutions,” he said.

The development follows Pakistan’s decision to return $3.5 billion in debt to the UAE before the end of this month.

According to a senior Pakistani official, Abu Dhabi had sought the immediate return of the amount. These funds were part of external financing support extended by the UAE in 2019 to help stabilise Pakistan’s balance of payments.

State Bank of Pakistan’s foregin exchange reserves currently stand at about $16.4 billion.

Additional input by Reuters