E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Pakistan has repaid $1.43 billion in debt, including Eurobond due April 8, adviser says

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A man counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange shop. — Reuters/File
A man counts US dollar banknotes at a currency exchange shop. — Reuters/File
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Pakistan repaid $1.43 billion in external debt, including a $1.3 billion Eurobond maturing on April 8, Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad said on Tuesday.

“As part of its routine course of external debt management, Pakistan has repaid its $1.3bn Eurobond maturing on April 8 — on schedule and in full,” he said in a post on the social media platform X.

“Alongside, the country has also met $126.125 million in coupon obligations on other Eurobond issuances,” he said, adding that this brought total payments on Tuesday to “over $1.426bn”.

“Debt servicing continues to be executed as a non-event — reflecting consistency, discipline, and strengthened capacity,” he said.

“The seamless execution of large external repayments underscores both capacity and consistency — reinforcing Pakistan’s credibility across global investors and financial institutions,” he said.

The development follows Pakistan’s decision to return $3.5 billion in debt to the UAE before the end of this month.

According to a senior Pakistani official, Abu Dhabi had sought the immediate return of the amount. These funds were part of external financing support extended by the UAE in 2019 to help stabilise Pakistan’s balance of payments.

State Bank of Pakistan’s foregin exchange reserves currently stand at about $16.4 billion.

Additional input by Reuters

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P. S
Apr 09, 2026 01:58am
Let's stand on our own feet
Recommend 0
Arshad Jamil
Apr 09, 2026 03:40am
It is unfortunate that our external debt keeps growing, due: More imports than export. Taking external loans for Development projects. Travel to outside. We do not need experts to solve. It requires responsibility at every level. TV - Pl don't glorify any thing imported, like: cars, furniture, Italian Marble, make-up, food items and lavish living. Don't take external loans to build roads, buildings and canals, Realize that all outside travel, haj/umrah involve foreign exchange and interest.
Recommend 0

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