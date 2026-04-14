Islamabad Electric Supply Company starts load management due to petroleum crisis

ISLAMABAD: While the recent increase in petroleum prices and disruption of supply chain has affected almost the entire globe, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has announced reduction in electricity generation due to the recent international petroleum crisis.

The Iesco spokesperson informed customers that due to the recent international petroleum crisis, there has been a temporary reduction in electricity generation, due to which load management of equal duration was being done in urban and rural areas in all regions as and when required.

“The load management schedule has been uploaded on Iesco’s website www.iesco.com.pk. The Iesco management apologises to the customers for the inconvenience caused due to power outage. It is a temporary phase and we all have to face this difficult time together as a nation. For more information, customers can contact the helpline number 118,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026