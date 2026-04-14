Govt allows cottonseed imports with conditions

• Two-year trial, certification required first

• Late move may miss current sowing season

LAHORE: Pakistan’s long-awaited decision to allow cottonseed imports after decades has been overshadowed by an inordinate delay in issuing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). As the sowing season nears its end, there are concerns that the move may have no impact this year.

Under the newly released SOPs, importers are permitted to bring in hybrid cottonseed only on a trial basis. The seed must undergo two years of successful cultivation in different cotton zones and receive certification from relevant authorities before commercial imports can begin.

However, industry stakeholders argue that the delayed issuance of these SOPs has rendered the policy redundant for the ongoing crop cycle, as farmers have already completed or are about to complete cotton sowing.

The approval for imports came after persistent demands from certain quarters, citing declining per-acre yields of locally developed seed. Yet, the late rollout of procedures has deprived farmers of any immediate benefit.

According to the SOPs, imported hybrid seed will be tested across multiple regions under strict supervision. Authorities will evaluate key parameters such as fibre length, strength, and overall quality, along with resistance to cotton leaf curl virus, extreme temperatures, water stress, and other diseases. Only seeds meeting these standards after two years of trials will qualify for commercial import.

Under the policy, only registered seed companies and cotton research stations are authorised for both production and import, barring individuals and unauthorised entities from participation.

Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsanul Haq emphasised that the fundamental challenge facing Pakistan’s cotton sector lies beyond seed quality. The unchecked expansion of sugarcane cultivation in traditional cotton zones has significantly altered the microclimate, increasing humidity and creating conditions conducive to viral diseases that damage cotton crops.

In contrast, areas such as parts of Balochistan, Sindh, and Cholistan — where sugarcane cultivation is minimal — continue to produce higher-quality cotton using locally developed seed. Cotton from these regions commands premium prices, reflecting better yield and fibre quality.

Mr Haq called for strict enforcement of crop zoning laws, including a ban on sugarcane cultivation and sugar mill expansion in designated cotton zones, to sustainably revive the sector.

He cited Rahim Yar Khan, once the country’s largest cotton-producing district, as a stark example of policy failure. The proliferation of sugar mills in the district along the Sindh-Punjab border has led to a drastic decline in cotton acreage, falling from around 800,000 acres to nearly a quarter of that figure.

Questioning the effectiveness of the import policy under current conditions, he noted that hybrid cotton has yet to achieve consistent success globally.

“With the sowing window closing, the delay in SOPs has cost the sector another critical season,” he said, urging the government to prioritise timely policymaking alongside structural reforms.

He added that with proper implementation of crop zoning and supportive policies, Pakistan could restore its cotton production to 15 million bales.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026