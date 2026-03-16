Domestic cotton prices up as imports suspended due to war

LAHORE: Domestic cotton prices witnessed a sharp surge during the past week, rising by Rs500 per maund to reach around Rs17,000, as limited availability of quality cotton in the local market and the suspension of cotton imports due to global war conditions have tightened the supply.

Cotton Ginners Forum Chairman Ihsanul Haq says the bullish trend in cotton prices is likely to continue in the current week as well. He explains that rising global oil prices have caused an unusual spike in polyester fiber prices, which increased by a record Rs30 per kg in the local market over the past week. The surge in polyester prices has pushed up cotton yarn rates, consequently increasing demand for cotton.

He notes that textile mills are unexpectedly purchasing larger quantities of quality cotton this year for the production of summer garments, compared to previous years. Initially, this demand was being met through imported cotton, but due to the ongoing war conditions, shipments of imported cotton have been suspended, he says. As a result, textile mills have turned to the domestic market, where the availability of quality cotton is extremely limited, triggering the recent price hike, he adds.

According to Haq, the upward trend may continue in the coming days, and cotton prices could touch Rs18,000 per maund after Eidul Fitr if the current supply situation persists.

He also pointed out that Pakistan’s textile exports have been declining due to what he termed unfriendly industrial policies, warning that the recent increase in energy prices could further reduce the country’s export performance.

Limited availability of local quality cotton also a factor

Criticising the official crop estimates, he says the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) issues annual cotton production targets that often have little connection with ground realities. For several years, the committee has been setting production targets of over 10 million bales, a figure that has never been achieved over at least the past one decade. Such “unrealistic” targets, he says, create serious planning difficulties for cotton-consuming industries.

He adds that an FCA meeting is reportedly scheduled for the first week of April and urges the committee to set realistic targets this year so that stakeholders’ confidence in the institution could be restored.

Haq highlights that since Dec12, 2025, the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) building has remained sealed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). As a result, the official cotton spot rate has not been issued, meaning Pakistani cotton currently has no formal representation in the global cotton markets – an unprecedented situation in the country’s history.

The Sindh High Court had reserved its verdict in the KCA case on March 4, which has yet to be announced, causing concern among all cotton sector stakeholders.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026