PMD predicts rainfall in upper parts of country from April 16 to 19

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said that the upper parts of the country were expected to receive rain and thunderstorms from April 16 to 19.

In a press release, the PMD said a westerly wave was likely to approach the country’s northwestern parts on April 16 (Thursday) and likely to persist in the upper parts till April 19 (Sunday).

Under the influence of the weather system, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls were likely in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In KP, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls/hailstorm (snowfall over mountains) was expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Khyber and Hangu from the evening of April 16 to April 19 with occasional gaps.

“Light rain wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Orakzai, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan on April 17 and 18,” the PMD added.

In GB, “rain-wind/thunderstorm with moderate to isolated heavy falls (snowfall over the mountains)” was forecasted in Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche and Shigar during this period with occasional gaps.

For AJK, the PMD predicted “rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm” in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from April 17 to 19 with occasional gaps.

Moderate to isolated heavy falls were expected on April 18 and 19, the Met Office added.

According to PMD, “rain-windstorm/thunderstorm” was expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan and Loralai on April 17 and 18.

It further said “rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm” was expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal from April 16 to 18.

During the same period, “windstorm/thunderstorm may occur in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Multan and Khanewal”, the PMD said.

Meanwhile, the upper parts of Sindh were expected to see windstorms or “dust-raising winds” from April 16 to 18, according to the Met Office.

PMD warns of possible landslides, flash floods

Listing the possible impacts, the PMD warned that landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper KP, GB and AJK from April 17 (Friday) to April 19 (Sunday).

Due to heavy rains, flash floods were expected in vulnerable areas of upper KP (Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Batgram, Chitral), GB and Kashmir (Neelum Valley), the PMD stated.

It cautioned that hailstorms or windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures, such as electricity poles, billboards and solar panels.

Noting that hailstorms or windstorms may damage standing crops in KP and upper Punjab, the Met Office advised farmers to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions.

It further urged tourists to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during the forecast period.

Mercury surges in Sindh

Separately, temperatures surged in various districts of Sindh, with mercury reaching 43.5 degrees Celsius in Shaheed Benazirabad and Mithi during the day, according to figures issued by the PMD.

Table issued by PMD.

Sakrand and Tandojam recorded a close maximum temperature of 42°C, followed by Dadu (41.5°C) and Chhor (41°C).

Larkana, Mohenjo Daro, Sukkur, Khairpur, Hyderabad (airport), Rohri and Padidan also recorded temperatures of 40°C-40.5°C.

In Karachi, the mercury reached 36.1°C at Jinnah Terminal, while Sharea Faisal recorded 35.5°C and Mauripur registered 32.5°C.

Karachi chief meteorologist Ameer Hyder said a period of “abnormally high temperatures and humidity, lasting at least two or more days” was expected.

He noted that it was expected to be significantly warmer than the local, historical average.

Additional input by Imtiaz Ali