Three killed, 14 injured in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: Three people were killed and 14 injured in rain-related incidents in Peshawar, Mohmand and Nowshera districts on Wednesday.

Also, 120 people were evacuated from two flooded villages on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Spokesman for Rescue 1122 Bilal Ahmad Faizi told Dawn that the people were stranded in rainwater in Mian Gujjar and Islamabad Korona areas.

He also said that a child lost his life in Mattani area of the provincial capital in a roof collapse incident, while two others were injured. The rescue workers shifted the injured to the hospital.

120 people evacuated from two flooded villages near Peshawar

The spokesman said that another roof collapse incident in the Rahimabad area of Nowshera district left three members of a family wounded.

He said that two children and a woman were shifted to the Pabbi hospital after initial treatment.

In Mohmand tribal district, two people were killed and nine injured in rain-related incidents.

In Shaheed Banda area of Pindiali tehsil, a girl lost life when a room in her home collapsed. In the Karari area of Ekkaghund tehsil, five residents, including Naiz Ali, Asim Khan, Sabhat, Mustafa and Haleema, were injured in a similar incident.

Another death was reported in Sra Khawa area of Baizai subdivision,

where Mohammadullah died after a room he was present collapsed due to heavy rain.

Four people were injured in a roof collapse incident in Dawezai Dawat Kor area of tehsil Pindiali in Mohmand district on April 8, rescue officials said.

The injured were identified as Jan Sher, 30, his wife, 28, Najeeb, 28, and Khairullah, 4.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Abdullah Mohmand said that prompt action by the rescue teams ensured the recovery of all victims from the rubble and provision of immediate medical assistance to them.

Meanwhile, record rainfall and widespread destruction have been reported this year in Mohmand tribal district.

Officials told Dawn that 151 millimeters of rain fell in 2026, surpassing the previous record of 134mm set in 2013.

Meteorologists have described the rainfall as a rare and significant climatic event in the region.

The relentless downpour inundated low-lying areas and swollen seasonal streams, while dropping temperatures have made conditions even harsher.

Hundreds of houses and boundary walls have been destroyed or damaged, leaving families displaced. Roads across multiple tehsils have been washed out, isolating communities and complicating rescue efforts.

Similarly, rain-related incidents killed livestock and destroyed standing crops, inflicting massive financial losses on local communities.

Several major dams, including Abdul Shakoor, Jai, Khurshid, Moto Shah and Aqrab Dag, have reached full capacity, raising fears of downstream flooding. In order to manage the crisis, the district administration has established a 24/7 District Control Room at the deputy commissioner’s office.

Meanwhile, torrential rains in the last couple of days disrupted life in Swabi district, with main bazaars and low-lying areas inundated.

Residents said drains in the district headquarters Swabi and various other regions stood choked, while rainwater flowed on the main roads, to the misery of motorists and pedestrians.

In the district headquarters, Karnal Sher Khan Chowk was flooded, with people flaying TMA for poor performance.

Rainwater entered shops in the main market of Topi tehsil and blocked Tarbela-Topi Road for several hours, forcing both transporters and commuters to wait for the receding of the rainwater.

Floods badly hit the Meena Bazaar, Raja Bazaar and Old Bazaar in Topi, with the rainwater flowing over the main Tarbela-Topi Road. People insisted that the drains hadn’t been cleaned by TMA for years.

The situation was no different in Chota Lahor tehsil and Razaar tehsil’s headquarters Shewa Adda, with residents calling for the immediate intervention of authorities.

The traders blamed the issue on the “negligence” of the PTI’s government in the 13-year-long rule. They said the party’s MNAs and MPAs have failed to deliver on their election promises of public welfare.

Swabi City Traders president Yasir Khan told Dawn that all drains in the district headquarters were clogged as the TMA workers visited traders just to collect taxes and failed to take interest in performing their duties.

“We have raised the issue of blocked drains with the relevant officer several times, but he’s not ready to listen,” he said.

The two-day heavy rains caused several houses to collapse in Bajaur tribal district, leaving three people injured.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, three people were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the Zara Shah Mandal area.

They, however, said the condition of all the injured at the district headquarters hospital was stable.

The officials said the rain continued until Wednesday afternoon, leading to multiple mud-house collapse and damage incidents in Khar, Mamund, Salarzai and Barang tehsils.

No further loss of life was reported.

Also, the floodwater caused a landslide in Barang tehsil, blocking the main Khar-Barang Road to traffic.

The district administration said efforts were under way to reopen the road.

In a statement, deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said a joint team from the roads and highways department and TMA was working to clear debris from the road with the help of tractors.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026