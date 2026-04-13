E-Paper | July 19, 2026

PSX sheds 6,600 points after Trump announces Hormuz blockade

News Desk Published
A stockbroker looks at the latest share prices during trading hours at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on April 13, 2026. — AFP
A stockbroker looks at the latest share prices during trading hours at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on April 13, 2026. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark index KSE-100 shed 6,600 points on Monday in a turbulent session, after weekend peace talks between the United States and Iran failed and the US president ordered a blockade of Iranian ports.

The KSE-100 index opened on a low note of around 161,000 points, compared to the previous close of 167,191.37.

The market fluctuated throughout the session, reaching an intraday high of 163,612.11 points at 12:13pm and then an intraday low of 160,158.92 points at 2:56pm.

It then finally closed at 160,591.33 points, down 6,600.04 points or 3.95pc.

This screengrab shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on April 13, 2026. — PSX Data Portal
This screengrab shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on April 13, 2026. — PSX Data Portal

In a post on the social media platform X, Topline Securities said the benchmark index registered a sharp decline in a “highly volatile trading session”.

“The market witnessed significant fluctuations throughout the day, with the index reaching an intraday high of 163,612 points and slipping to a low of 160,158 points,” it said.

“The downturn was primarily driven by uncertainty surrounding the lack of progress in the US–Iran talks held in Islamabad, coupled with growing concerns over a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz,” it said, adding that these developments pushed global oil prices higher, triggering broad-based panic selling across the market.

“Selling pressure was particularly concentrated in index-heavy stocks, with FFC, UBL, ENGROH, LUCK, and MEBL emerging as major laggards, collectively pulling the benchmark down by 2,414 points,’“ Topline Securities said.

“Trading activity remained strong, with total traded volume reaching 743 million shares and overall turnover amounting to Rs34.2 billion,” it said.

After Washington and Tehran failed to reach an agreement in the marathon peace talks held in Islamabad, US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would begin the process of blockading vessels entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

Hormuz, a key shipping lane off the coast of Iran, has been virtually blocked by Tehran since the US and Israel started bombing Iran on February 28, though reopening the strait was ostensibly a condition of the ceasefire put in place on April 8.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that any military vessels attempting to approach the Strait of Hormuz would be considered a ceasefire violation, warning that it would be dealt with harshly and decisively.

The PSX has witnessed huge single-day losses since the US-Israel war on Iran began. It had witnessed the steepest single-day plunge, shedding 16,089 points (or 9.57pc), on March 2 following the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe