Stocks rebound on eve of peace talks





KARACHI: The Paki­stan Stock Exchange (PSX) rebounded on Friday, drawing renewed buying interest after an overnight dip as investors reassessed easing geopolitical tensions following a two-week US-Iran truce.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, said the PSX closed on a positive note, with the KSE-100 index gaining 1,674 points, or 1.01pc, to settle at 167,191.

The market maintained a firm upward trajectory throughout the session, supported by improved geo­political sentiment after the ceasefire and bolstered by local and institutional buying activity.

On the macroeconomic front, Pakistan’s Roshan Digital Account inflows reached $12.426bn by March, with $2.028bn repatriated and $7.983bn utilised domestically, leaving a net repatriable balance of $2.415bn.

Meanwhile, the Sens­itive Price Index (SPI) for the week ended April 9 rose 12.15pc year-on-year and 1.93pc week-on-week, reflecting persistent inflationary pressures.

Investor participation softened, with trading volume declining 1.46pc to 875 million shares, while traded value dropped 14.06pc to Rs46.6bn.

Topline Securities Ltd said the strongest contributions to the index came from MCB Bank, Bank of Punjab, United Bank, Lucky Cement, Oil and Gas Development Com­pany, and Habib Bank, which collectively added 616 points.

The KSE-100 index also snapped its 10-week losing streak, staging a strong comeback with a weekly gain of 16,793 points, or 11.17pc, to close at 167,191. During the week, the index recorded an intraday high of 168,290 and a low of 147,771, reflecting a sharp shift in market sentiment.

Looking ahead, analysts expect the start of US–Iran peace talks in Islamabad to remain a key focus. Pakistan’s central role in facilitating dialogue could enhance its global standing if talks progress constructively.

A positive outcome is likely to reinforce investor confidence and support the PSX in maintaining its upward trajectory.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026