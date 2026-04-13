Aurangzeb arrives in Washington for IMF, World Bank spring meetings

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb arrived in Washington on Monday to attend the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings 2026, the Ministry of Finance said.

According to a statement, the minister is scheduled to hold key meetings with global financial leaders to advance “Pakistan’s reform agenda and economic priorities”.

Aurangzeb departed for the United States on Saturday to participate in the high-level gathering, which will take place from April 13 to 18 in Washington, DC. The Spring Meetings bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers and development experts from around the world amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

As per an earlier statement, during his visit, the finance minister will “represent Pakistan at important events organised by the IMF and the World Bank Group”.

At the conference, he is expected to engage with “leading academics, policymakers, and members of the Pakistani diaspora, and share Pakistan’s economic outlook, reform trajectory, and growth prospects”.

During the visit, he will also meet the senior IMF leadership, including First Deputy Managing Director Dan Katz, Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke, and Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour.

As per the press statement, this visit “underscores Pakistan’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, structural reforms, and strengthening partnerships with international financial institutions and global stakeholders to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth”.

In recent days, the IMF, the World Bank, and the International Energy Agency have announced a joint coordination mechanism to help countries navigate the economic disruptions triggered by the war.

The initiative aims to “strengthen real-time monitoring of global energy markets and assess the broader macroeconomic consequences of supply disruptions, price volatility and financial market stress”.

The IMF has cautioned that the conflict has “injected sharp volatility into global oil and gas markets, tightened financial conditions and driven up the cost of essential commodities, including food and fertiliser”.