In meeting with Saudi finance minister, PM emphasises ‘strong commitment’ to expanding cooperation in all spheres

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised Pakistan’s strong commitment to expanding its cooperation with Saudi Arabia in all spheres, particularly in trade, investment, and economic development, during a meeting with Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah al Jadaan, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office (PMO).

The statement said Jadaan, who was on a one-day visit to Islamabad, called on PM Shehbaz at the PM House on Friday evening.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also attended the meeting, it added.

“Welcoming the Saudi dignitary, the prime minister conveyed his respectful regards to … King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud.

“The prime minister fondly recalled his recent warm and cordial telephone conversation with the crown prince. He expressed appreciation for the crown prince’s deep affection towards Pakistan as well as for the kingdom’s longstanding economic and financial support to Pakistan over the years, which had played a vital role in Pakistan’s economic stability,” the statement read.

It said PM Shehbaz reiterated that the people and government of Pakistan had “always stood shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brothers and sisters at all times, and this was an abiding bond between both countries, that had grown stronger under the patronage” of Crown Prince Salman.

“The prime minister emphasised Pakistan’s strong commitment to expanding its cooperation with the kingdom in all spheres, particularly in trade, investment, and economic development,” it added.

The statement said the Saudi finance minister thanked PM Shehbaz and “reaffirmed the resolve of the kingdom to further strengthen the longstanding, deep-rooted fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as envisioned by Crown Prince Salman”.