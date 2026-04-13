E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Over 500 held at pro-Palestinian rally in UK

AFP Published
Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters wave flags and hold placards as they gather near the US Embassy following a march through London, during a National Day of Action for Palestine on March 9, 2024. — AFP/File
Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters wave flags and hold placards as they gather near the US Embassy following a march through London, during a National Day of Action for Palestine on March 9, 2024. — AFP/File
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• Londoners stage a demo in support of Palestine Action; organisers describe move by authorities as ‘misguided crackdown’
• Amnesty condemns arrests as ‘yet another blow to civil liberties’

LONDON: Police in London said they had arrested more than 500 pro-Palestinian protesters at a demonstration in support of Palestine Action, a group that is banned in the UK, on Saturday.

Officers carried away activists to cheers and clapping from other demonstrators who gathered for the sit-down demonstration in the capital’s Trafalgar Square.

The protesters held placards in support of Palestine Action, making them liable for arrest.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on social media platform X just before midnight that they had arrested 523 people aged between 18 and 87.

Palestine Action was proscribed by the United Kingdom in July, making it a criminal offence to belong to or support the group, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The High Court in London upheld a challenge to the ban in mid-February, saying it had interfered with the right to freedom of speech.

The government has been granted leave to appeal against the decision.

London’s Metropolitan Police paused arrests in the wake of the High Court ruling before announcing in late March that they would resume.

“It’s really important to continue to show up,” said Freya, 28, manager of a London environmental organisation, one of those sitting towards the front of the crowd of protesters.

“It’s important that we all continue to oppose genocide… The government might flip-flop in their legal argument but the morals of these people (here) do not change,” she said.

‘Misguided crackdown’

There have been nearly 3,000 arrests since the ban on Palestine Action was imposed, mainly for carrying placards defending it. Hundreds of people are facing charges.

Protester Denis MacDermot, 73, from Edinburgh, said he had been arrested before and had no hesitation about turning out again.

“I’m a supporter of these great people,” he said, waving towards other protesters, adding that if the court process was definitive “there would be no need for all this”.

Protest organisers Defend Our Juries said hundreds of people had taken part in Saturday’s demonstration, protesting against “the UK government’s complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the misguided crackdown on peaceful protest at home”.

Police were “choosing to make arrests despite the government’s ban on the group being ruled unlawful by the High Court, and leading lawyers warning that any arrests would be unlawful”, it added in a statement.

Amnesty UK condemned the arrests as “yet another blow to civil liberties in this country”.

“The Met rightly said it would stop making arrests. It has now gone back to its old, failed policy — mass arrests of people holding pieces of card, including today an elderly woman with walking sticks,” it said in a statement on X.

Irish fuel cost protests

The Irish government was on Sunday due to hold an emergency cabinet meeting to sign off on measures aimed at ending fuel cost protests that have endangered the functioning of the country’s emergency services.

Hauliers and agricultural contractors began a series of protests on Tuesday over spiralling petrol and diesel prices amid the Middle East war.

Since then the protests have grown from slow-moving convoys on motorways and restricted access to Dublin’s busiest streets, to a part blockade of Ireland’s only oil refinery and restricted access to at least two other fuel depots.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

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