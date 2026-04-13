E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Israeli minister storms Al Aqsa Mosque again amid restrictions on worshippers

Anadolu Agency Published
Israeli police stand in front of the Dome of the Rock during violence at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, on May 10, 2021. — Reuters/ File
Israeli police stand in front of the Dome of the Rock during violence at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, on May 10, 2021. — Reuters/ File
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Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under heavy police protection.

Citing the Jerusalem Governorate, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the incursion came amid an ongoing escalation of violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in East Jerusalem, as well as continued restrictions on worshippers’ access to the mosque.

Such incursions by Ben-Gvir are typically carried out without prior public announcement. Israeli ministers are only permitted to enter the Al Aqsa compound with advance approval from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The minister has continued these provocations despite repeated Arab, Islamic, and international condemnations.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Sunday’s raid comes after Israeli forces turned parts of East Jerusalem, including the Old City and Damascus Gate, into a militarised zone on Saturday, setting up checkpoints during Holy Saturday observances at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Israeli officials had previously closed the church for 40 days, citing alleged security concerns amid regional tensions.

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