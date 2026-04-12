E-Paper | July 18, 2026

PPP observes Najeeb’s death anniversary

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party on Saturday observed the death anniversary of its student leader Najeeb Ahmed, who was killed 36 years ago in the metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the president of the Karachi chapter of the PPP, said that the party’s continued existence and political activity in the city were owed to the sacrifices of its slain activists, including Najeeb Ahmed.

He remarked that the political environment during the time of Najeeb Ahmed and his colleagues was vastly different from today. “In those days, anyone associated with the PPP in Karachi faced the constant threat of being killed,” he said.

He noted that the current comparatively peaceful environment in Karachi is not only the result of government efforts and law enforcement agencies, but also the sacrifices of those who resisted terrorism.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

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