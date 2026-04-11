Pakistan Navy rescues 18 crew members in Arabian Sea

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy carried out an operation in the Arabian Sea and rescued 18 crew members, including foreign nationals, of a merchant vessel following a distress call, a statement issued by the PN said on Friday.

“In a swift humanitarian operation, the Pakistan Navy successfully rescued and evacuated 18 crew members, including nationals of China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia, following a distress call from the merchant vessel (MV) Gold Autumn, operating in the North Arabian Sea at 200 nautical miles (approximately 370 km) off Pakistan’s coast,” the statement said.

It added that upon receiving the emergency alert, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) activated its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and promptly initiated response protocols.

“Accordingly, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Hunain, patrolling in the assigned area, was immediately tasked to provide assistance to MV Gold Autumn,” it continued.

Evacuated merchant vessel staff, including foreigners, taken to Karachi for medical care

The statement said PNS Hunain “actively undertook the search and rescue operation, demonstrating professionalism and operational expertise”.

“The Pakistan Navy ship’s team, comprising specialists, provided medical assistance, supported firefighting efforts, conducted a damage assessment of the vessel, and later rescued the crew members,” the statement added.

Transported to Karachi

“The evacuated crew members have been safely transported to Karachi for further medical care and subsequent repatriation to their respective countries,” it continued.

The statement further said: “The humanitarian assistance rendered by the Pakistan Navy ship at extended ranges off Pakistan’s coast reflects the Pakistan Navy’s continued resolve and commitment to always be the first responder in maritime crisis situations within its area of responsibility.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the Pakistan Navy for rescuing the crew members of the merchant vessel.

“Arrangements are also being made to send them back to their countries,” he added, according to a statement issued by his office.

In January this year, the Pakistan Navy rescued an ailing Sri Lankan national on the high seas, approximately 1,500 kilometres off the country’s coast.

A statement said PNS ships Tabuk and Moawin successfully conducted the medical evacuation of a Sri Lankan national requiring “urgent medical attention” on the Indonesian-flagged merchant vessel Grey Palm.

“The operation was initiated following a formal request from the Sri Lankan Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) for the provision of medical assistance to a Sri Lankan national crew member in critical condition onboard MV Grey Palm, positioned 800 nautical miles (approximately 1,500 kilometres) from Pakistan’s coast,” the statement said.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026