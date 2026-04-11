E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Starmer says Nato in America’s ‘interests’ as Gulf tour ends

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BRITISH PM Keir Starmer shakes hands with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman.—Reuters
BRITISH PM Keir Starmer shakes hands with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman.—Reuters

• Calls alliance a ‘defensive’ bloc that has ensured decades of safety for Europe
• Comments follow Trump’s threats to withdraw after allies refuse to join Iran war
• PM says Britain building 30-nation coalition with ‘practical plan’ to reopen Strait of Hormuz

DOHA: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted on Friday that Nato was “in America’s interests”, at the end of a three-day visit to the Gulf to discuss bolstering the “fragile” Middle East truce.

Starmer’s comments followed US President Donald Trump’s renewed attacks this week on the Western military alliance and his threats to withdraw from it, after a refusal by Nato allies to join the US-Israel war against Iran.

“It is in America’s interests. It’s in European interests,” Starmer told UK broadcasters of the nearly 80-year-old security bloc.

“Nato is a defensive alliance, which for decades has kept us much safer than we would otherwise have been,” he added, while reiterating European members “need to do more” financial burden sharing.

Starmer spoke before leaving Qatar, the last stop of his tour of the war-hit region, which also included visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The British leader talked by phone to Trump late on Thursday, when he said he set out “the views of the region here” to the US president, primarily centred on the Strait of Hormuz.

The crucial maritime choke point has remained largely closed in recent days.

It was due to be re-opened under a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, announced this week, but has been jeopardised by Israeli attacks on Lebanon and accusations that the truce is not being implemented.

“We spent most of the time on the call talking about the practical plan that’s going to be needed to get navigation through the strait and the role that the UK is playing,” Starmer said.

He said Britain was building a coalition of over 30 countries to work on a diplomatic and military plan to get vessels moving through the waterway.

In an earlier interview, Starmer had appeared to draw parallels between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing frustration over rising oil and other costs linked to the war.

“I’m fed up with the fact that families across the country see their bills go up and down on energy, businesses’ bills go up and down on energy, because of the actions of Putin or Trump,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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