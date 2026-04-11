Army takes control of Red Zone, security personnel increased to 16,000

ISLAMABAD: The high security zone, including the Red Zone, will be sealed for two days in connection with security measures for peace talks between Iran and the United States, scheduled to be held on Saturday.

The high security zone of the capital extends from Third Avenue to Faisal Avenue and Margalla Road to Srinagar Highway, and also includes the Red Zone.

Sources close to the security arrangements said the number of personnel from different law enforcement agencies, including the army and paramilitary troops, had been increased from 10,000 to 16,000. Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, Capital Police, Punjab Police, Islamabad Traffic Police, Punjab Traffic Police and National Highways and Motorway Police had 33ébeen deployed in and around the Red Zone, high security zone, and highways — the different routes of visiting delegates from airports to the accommodation venue in the Red Zone.

Troops and law enforcers, along with NHMP and traffic staff of Islamabad and Punjab, have also been deployed on both sides of the routes from Islamabad International Airport and Nur Khan Airbase to the accommodation venue in the Red Zone.

Area to remain sealed for two days; local holiday extended in capital

Separate advance teams, including security personnel from both countries, have arrived in the capital for arrangements, including security coordination with local forces and law enforcement agencies.

The advance team of the United States, including security personnel, is staying at the US embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave and has also brought security equipment.

The army has taken control of security in the entire Red Zone, while personnel have also been deployed at key government buildings. Capital and Punjab police have been deployed in the high security zone.

Pickets have also been established on roads inside the high security zone, including the Red Zone. Rangers, FC and police are deployed at these pickets and are also conducting patrolling in the area.

In addition to sealing the high security zone, it is also under consideration to close adjacent sectors, including markets and commercial centres, and establish additional pickets there. The presence and patrolling of law enforcement agencies in adjacent sectors of the high security zone have also been increased.

The Interior Ministry has also established a control room at the Convention Centre in connection with security and other arrangements related to the peace talks.

In another move, the federal government has announced visa on arrival for individuals coming to Pakistan for the talks.

In a letter addressed to the decretaries of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence, and copied to the DG Federal Investigation Agency and DG Civil Aviation Authority Islamabad, the Interior Ministry stated that all individuals travelling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026 will be issued visas on arrival.

“All concerned airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals,” it said, adding that a facilitation desk had also been set up at the relevant airports for this purpose.

A meeting on security and other arrangements in connection with the peace talks was held in the Interior Ministry with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair in which a detailed review of the preparations and security plan for the Iran-US talks was conducted.

The minister directed best arrangements at all levels for foreign guests and ensuring all possible measures for hospitality and security for the visiting delegations.

The meeting decided to completely seal the Red Zone and allow only relevant persons to enter.

Meanwhile, the capital administration, in a notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, stated: “It is notified that 11 April, 2026 (Saturday) is hereby declared a local holiday within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory except the offices of essential services in Islamabad including MCI, CDA, ICT Administration, ICT Police, IESCO, SNGPL and Hospitals.”

From Saturday to Sunday, Kashmir Chowk, Club Road to Zero Point, Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Serena Chowk, Shakarparian Road from Chandtara Chowk to Seventh Avenue, Jinnah Avenue from Khayaban Chowk to Blue Area and Margalla Road from Faisal Chowk to Trail 3 will remain closed for traffic.

All government and private offices and markets located in the extended Red Zone will also remain closed.

Besides, traffic diversions will be put in place on Srinagar Highway and the Expressway for the movement of foreign delegations.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026