In pictures: Heavy security in Islamabad ahead of US-Iran talks

The Islamabad Traffic Police and the National Highways and Motorways Police are deployed on roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

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The federal capital is on ‘red alert’ ahead of crucial peace talks between the US and Iran, with more than 10,000 police and security personnel deployed to ensure the safety of visiting delegates.

Sources say the multi-tiered security arrangement is being supervised by the military, assisted by paramilitary forces such as the Rangers, along with Islamabad Police and Punjab Police.

The Islamabad Traffic Police and the National Highways and Motorways Police are deployed on roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Below are some glimpses of the heavy security arrangements in Islamabad during the US-Iran talks.

Pakistani army soldiers arrive for deployment at the Red Zone area of Islamabad on April 10, 2026. —AFP

A US Air Force transport aircraft with “Charleston” written on its tail approaches PAF Base Nur Khan as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, April 10, 2026. —AFP

An army soldier disperses locals who arrive to visit Faisal Masjid, for security reasons, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 10, 2026. —AFP

A man rides a motorcycle past Pakistani Rangers standing guard and securing the Red Zone area, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 10, 2026. —Reuters

A police bus with riot gear on top moves along a road leading to the Serena hotel, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 10, 2026. —Reuters

Pakistani Rangers stand guard near the expected venue of the US-Iran talks in the Red Zone area of Islamabad on April 10, 2026. —AFP

Security personnel keep watch along the cordon street near the expected venue of the US-Iran talks in the Red Zone area of Islamabad on April 10, 2026. —AFP

Pakistani soldiers stand guard near the President House in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 10, 2026. —AFP

Pakistani army soldiers arrive for deployment at the Red Zone area of Islamabad on April 10, 2026. —AFP

Pakistani Rangers patrol near the President’s house, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 10, 2026. —Reuters

Commuters travel along a road in Islamabad on April 10, 2026. —AFP

Security personnel stand guard along the cordon street near the expected venue of the US-Iran talks in the Red Zone area of Islamabad on April 10, 2026. —AFP

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard beside the Pakistani national flags along a street in Islamabad on April 10, 2026. —AFP

Security personnel stand guard along the cordon street near the expected venue of the US-Iran talks in the Red Zone area of Islamabad on April 10, 2026. —AFP