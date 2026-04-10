In pictures: Heavy security in Islamabad ahead of US-Iran talks

The Islamabad Traffic Police and the National Highways and Motorways Police are deployed on roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.
The federal capital is on ‘red alert’ ahead of crucial peace talks between the US and Iran, with more than 10,000 police and security personnel deployed to ensure the safety of visiting delegates.
Sources say the multi-tiered security arrangement is being supervised by the military, assisted by paramilitary forces such as the Rangers, along with Islamabad Police and Punjab Police.
The Islamabad Traffic Police and the National Highways and Motorways Police are deployed on roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Below are some glimpses of the heavy security arrangements in Islamabad during the US-Iran talks.