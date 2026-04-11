E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Punjab okays Rs3.09bn for two underpasses in Gujar Khan

Hamid Asghar Published
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GUJAR KHAN: The Punjab government has approved Rs3088.400 million for the construction of two underpasses on GT Road in Gujar Khan.

According to sources in the Punjab Highway Department, one underpass will be constructed at Guliana More and the other at the Technical Training College on GT Road to streamline traffic inside the town and avoid frequent accidents on the highway.

Meanwhile, the local administration has already demolished the Police Khidmat Centre, public toilets and kiosks, while over 315 more kiosks of small vendors and other buildings are likely to be demolished to clear the right-of-way (ROW) for this mega project in the town.

Meanwhile, small traders running micro-scale businesses in these kiosks have voiced their concerns that their source of earnings would be lost, and they have urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to protect their right to earn under the prevailing conditions of price hike.

On the other hand, Raja Shauket Aziz Bhatti, MPA of PML-N, has submitted an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly where he welcomed this mega project in Gujar Khan and also urged the Punjab government to allocate land for the reconstruction of kiosks and mini shops for these affected small traders to provide them opportunities to earn their livelihood honourably.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

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Hamid Asghar is a regional correspondent for Dawn, bringing over two decades of journalistic experience to his coverage of social, political, and cultural events. He specialises in regional heritage and ancient archaeology, focusing on the preservation and documentation of historical sites.

Hamid Asghar

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