Food insecurity surging in Lebanon, UN warns

The United Nations warns that food insecurity was on the rise in Lebanon, with prices surging and supply chains disrupted as Israel has continued military strikes on the country.

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said the entire food system in Lebanon was reeling from the conflict, with Israel launching its heaviest strikes on the country this week.

“What we’re witnessing is not just a displacement crisis: it is rapidly becoming a food security crisis,” said Allison Oman, the WFP’s country director in Lebanon.

“We’re already seeing clear signs of rising food prices across Lebanon. In just one month, the price of vegetables has surged by more than 20 per cent, bread prices have increased by 17pc.

“For families who are already struggling, this is deeply concerning,” she adds.