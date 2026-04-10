E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Vance en route, Iranian delegation touches down for Islamabad talks

News Desk Published
A combination photo of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. — Reuters/File
A combination photo of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. — Reuters/File
US Vice President JD Vance speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two for expected departure to Pakistan for talks on Iran, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US on April 10, 2026. — Reuters
US Vice President JD Vance speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two for expected departure to Pakistan for talks on Iran, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US on April 10, 2026. — Reuters
A roadblock for security measures near Serena Hotel, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad on April 10. — Reuters
A roadblock for security measures near Serena Hotel, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad on April 10. — Reuters
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The delegation from Iran touched down in Islamabad late on Friday night ahead of talks with the United States, with US Vice President JD Vance and his delegation en route to Pakistan as well.

The talks are taking place during a two-week halt in the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began with the former launching attacks on the latter on February 28. An appeal by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this week led to a pause in the fighting, with negotiations scheduled for Saturday.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and comprising Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the defence council secretary, governor of Iran’s central bank and lawmakers, was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

“DPM/FM expressed the hope that parties would engage constructively, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict,” the FO said in a statement.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that negotiations would not begin until “preconditions” were met, echoing a message from Ghalibaf earlier in the day.

“Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations,” he said in a post on X. “These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin.”

Earlier today, Vance departed for Islamabad to lead an American delegation for the talks. Before leaving, he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews that he was looking forward to the upcoming negotiations with Iran and that he expected the talks in Islamabad to be positive.

He also said US President Donald Trump gave him “some pretty clear guidelines” on negotiations.

Vance further stated: “As the US president said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.“

Visa-free entry for delegates

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said airlines have been instructed to allow visa-free boarding for individuals travelling to the country in connection with the US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

In a post shared on X, Dar shared an official directive and said, “Airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals without visa. Immigration authorities in Pakistan will issue them visa on arrival”.

Dar extended his welcome to “all delegates, including journalists from participating nations, travelling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026”.

Later, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi clarified in a post on X that Pakistan had extended visa-free travel to delegates and journalists from participating nations of Islamabad Talks 2026, i.e., Iran and the US.

“This facility, extended for the duration of the talks, does not cover third-country nationals,” he said.

Interior minister reviews security arrangements

Ahead of the delegates’ arrival, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a meeting, reviewed the security arrangements in place for the foreign dignitaries, the Ministry of Interior said in a post on X.

“Hosting the US-Iran talks is an honour for Pakistan,” the minister was quoted as saying. He directed the relevant authorities to take “all possible measures to extend hospitality” and ensure the safety of the arriving delegations.

“A control room has been established with the interior ministry,” Naqvi said. It was decided that the Red Zone will remain completely sealed, allowing entry only to relevant individuals.

Islamabad police issues traffic advisory

Islamabad Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory announcing diversions on Srinagar Highway and the Expressway in connection with the arrival and movement of foreign delegations in the capital. Authorities said traffic plans would remain in place during the movement, urging commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

The police requested citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during this period except in emergencies and to use alternate routes where diversions have been implemented.

Entry into the Red Zone will remain restricted, with only official vehicles allowed access, while strict checking is being carried out at entry and exit points across the city.

In its advisory, the police urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and follow official channels for updates. Traffic-related information is being shared through the Islamabad Traffic Police’s WhatsApp channel, as well as on official social media platforms and ITP FM 92.4, said the advisory.

A day earlier, Naqvi, in a meeting with the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, assured her of “foolproof” security measures in place for the arriving dignitaries.

Ahead of the talks, authorities have taken strict security measures across the twin cities, with more than 10,000 police and security personnel deployed.

As per sources, the multi-tiered security arrangement would be supervised by the military, assi­sted by the paramilitary forces, such as Rangers, and the Islam­abad and Punjab police.

The army and the Rangers would ensure the protection of the red zone and the high-security zone. The troops were deployed at important buildings in the red zone, with contingents of the Quick Response Force also stationed at different points. Troops were also deployed in the Margalla Hills.

All entry points to the red zone, except for the Margalla Road, would remain closed. Only authorised officials and residents would be allowed through the Margalla Road.

Besides, separate routes were selected for the movements of the visiting delegates from the airport to their place of stay. On the routes, the security and police personnel would protect both sides, and a ‘blue book’ protocol would be extended to the delegates.

A two-day holiday was also declared in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on April 9 and April 10 ahead of the scheduled talks.

The holiday for Rawalpindi has been extended till April 11, about which Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar told Dawn that the Punjab government took the decision keeping in mind the security of the delegates.

“However, all emergency dealing departments/ institutions/ authorities shall remain operational” on April 11, the notification for the holiday says.

Islamabad Talks

Pakistan is set to host the US-Iran talks on Saturday, following a two-week Pakistan-brokered ceasefire, bringing a pause in the hostilities which broke out on February 28.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed Tehran’s participation in Pakistan-brokered peace talks with the United States in Islamabad to finalise a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

The US also confirmed its participation in the talks, with the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that the US was dispatching a team of negotiators led by US Vice President JD Vance and including US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad, with the “first round” taking place on Saturday.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a facilitator in the peace process between Tehran and Washington. Earlier this week, the country’s diplomatic efforts culminated in a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran announced by PM Shehbaz.

Additional reporting by Amir Yaseen

US Iran Rift Israel Iran Conflict
Pakistan

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ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Apr 10, 2026 11:40am
That is a soft and positive image send to world
Recommend 0
Daniyal Ali
Apr 10, 2026 01:02pm
Truly a proud moment for Pakistan’s role as a global mediator.
Recommend 0
Raza Akhtar
Apr 10, 2026 04:43pm
Wish we could do this all the time and for everyone,
Recommend 0
jay tuli
Apr 10, 2026 08:25pm
Hope Pakistan's efforts succeed for the world's good.
Recommend 0
WhatsInTheName
Apr 10, 2026 08:45pm
In this divided world very difficult to find a neutral and fair party. Good for Pakistan to be trusted and willing to help end the crisis. Finally, hope that participating leaders remember their citizens and only their citizens, who trusted them with power. People need food, shelter and peaceful living. It is not about leaders and their will, it is about common citizens.
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Apr 10, 2026 10:28pm
"The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways.” “The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Recommend 0
Amit
Apr 10, 2026 11:36pm
Pak's assistance in this process should be lauded. Don't pay attention on what bjp or the indian media is reporting. Even if the famous X post by the Pak PM was handed over to post by Trump, it is all part of the process to try and achieve peace.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 11, 2026 01:44am
Hope we get some loans out of this
Recommend 0
Ali bin Hussen
Apr 11, 2026 01:50am
Give peace a chance.
Recommend 0
A.M. Qureshi
Apr 11, 2026 02:08am
it is a very nice gesture by Pakistan and USA ND IRAN.And for sake of peace in the World.I wish the participants success,I would be a nice gesture if our prime Minister could also invite leaders from neighouring countries.India, Bingla Desh and sri Lanka for their input during the talks.I would suggwest to Mr Shehbaz Sharif to take this bold step..Thank you.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 11, 2026 03:12am
Welcome Iranian delegation for holding peace talks with US delegation which is on its way to Islamabad. I am confident that both US and Iran's delegations have positive minds to start "Islamabad Talks" which has become "Talks Of The World" as media from all around the world will be covering "Islamabad Talks". No matter what may come during the talks, US and Iran should hammer out all points one by one for concluding talks positively and signing truce accord for the common benefit of the world.
Recommend 0
El Cid
Apr 11, 2026 03:20am
"Iranian delegation touches down for Islamabad talks" Alhamdolillah!
Recommend 0
El Cid
Apr 11, 2026 06:12am
Critical times for Iran. Extreme pressure and threats from the US for defacto surrender of sovereignty. Pakistan, and China, must handle this very carefully. Iran needs a credible deterrence option. This is critical to its survival as an independent sovereign nation.
Recommend 0

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