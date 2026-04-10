Moscow lifts ban on Pakistani potatoes

ISLAMABAD: Russia has lifted its ban on importing potatoes from Pakistan, allowing shipments from Punjab to enter the Russian Federation, effective April 8.

The government raised the issue of the ban with the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in February, submitting pest status records and laboratory diagnostic reports confirming the absence of the identified pests and pathogens in the potato crop.

An official announcement stated that the decision to export potatoes came after approval to lift phytosanitary restrictions that had been in place since May 2025.

The Russian authority has initially permitted imports from three Pakistani exporters: Chase International, Zahid Kinnow Grinding & Waxing Plant, and National Fruit, with the possibility of more exporters being added in due course upon meeting Russian requirements.

Punjab exporters resume shipments to Russia

Pakistan trade attaché in Moscow, Shabana Aziz, said that additional companies will be registered in the near future. She added that, with the support of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) teams, virtual B2B meetings are being arranged to help Pakistani exporters fully avail this emerging opportunity.

It is worth noting that Pakistan was assessing export routes to Central Asian states via China and Iran after the closure of the Torkham border.

Potato production this season reached 12 million tonnes, leaving a surplus of around 4m tonnes for export to Central Asia and other destinations.

Pakistan is currently witnessing a bumper potato crop, with production estimated at around 12m tonnes. This new market access will help absorb surplus stocks, stabilise domestic potato prices, support farming communities, and generate valuable foreign exchange earnings.

In May 2025, Russia imposed restrictions on potatoes from Punjab, citing the alleged presence of the potato tuber moth and tomato wilt virus.

Pakistan’s Plant Protection Department has contested the ban and submitted pest status records and laboratory diagnostics indicating the absence of the pests and pathogens cited.

The withdrawal of restrictions was a major achievement for potato farmers.

The achievement reflects the coordinated efforts of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Department of Plant Protection, TDAP, PHDEC, and Pakistan’s Trade Mission in Moscow.

It also demonstrates the commitment of the government to diversifying Pakistan’s agro-export markets and strengthening bilateral trade relations with the Russian Federation.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026