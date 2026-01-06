E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Punjab potato growers face collapse as oversupply deepens: experts urge export subsidy

Shafiq Butt Published
A file photo of potatoes being processed by workers. — Reuters/File
A file photo of potatoes being processed by workers. — Reuters/File
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LAHORE: Punjab’s potato farmers and independent researchers called for urgent government intervention through subsidised exports as a massive production surplus collided with stagnant domestic demand and shrinking export prospects.

Due to the closure of the Afghanistan border over recent months, potato prices in Pakistan have plunged to rock-bottom levels.

Independent researchers and farmers across Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, and adjoining districts feared the market had already begun to collapse, and in some places, it had collapsed even before the full arrival of the new crop.

Wholesale prices had fallen below production costs, forcing some growers to plough standing crops back into the soil to avoid further losses. Potatoes were being sold in the market at Rs 20–25 per kg in the three districts of the Sahiwal division.

President of the Pakistan Kisan Ittehad, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, while highlighting the miseries of potato farmers in the districts of Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kasur, Khanewal, and Vehari, said they were “ruined”.

Khokhar further noted that a 60 kg bag of potatoes stored in cold storage was selling for only Rs 600–700 in the open market, while transportation costs alone amount to Rs 400.

“As a result, many farmers are unable to sell their produce from cold storage, and potato owners are reluctant to release their stock from cold storage.”

“Farmers,” he said, “have invested Rs 270,000–300,000 per acre in potato cultivation but are unable to recover even their input costs.”

Khokhar added that in the open market, potatoes were being sold at Rs 20–25 per kg, leaving growers with losses of Rs 235,000–250,000 per acre. He declared that 2025 was a “devastating year” for potato farmers in Pakistan.

Pind Sudhar, an organisation conducting independent market analysis and research, has tracked Punjab’s potato economy for over a decade, saying, “Exports without government support are not commercially viable because potatoes are cheap globally, while Punjab’s cost of production is comparatively high.”

“The crisis is fundamentally one of overproduction and inflation of supply,” said CEO Pind Sudhar Rashid Choudhry.

He hinted that private traders and commission agents could not shoulder export risks on their own.

“Transport costs, storage losses and weak prices in regional markets mean that unsubsidised exports often operate at a loss.”

“Last year’s experience underscores the risk that arises when Afghan markets are open: investors bought potatoes from farmers and stored them in anticipation of export demand. Farmers received reasonable prices, but traders suffered heavy losses when prices failed to recover,” said Ahmed Hasan, a large potato grower and cold storage operator from Depalpur, district Okara.

“This year, those investors will likely stay away,” said another cold storage operator in Sahiwal. “Without them, all the excess produce will flood the domestic market,” Ahmed Hasan further added.

The researchers stated the situation was further complicated by uncertainty over trade with Afghanistan. Although exports to Afghanistan historically absorb a relatively small share of Pakistan’s total potato output, their psychological impact on the market has been significant.

They added that open borders encouraged speculative buying and storage, helping stabilise farmgate prices. With Afghan markets unlikely to open fully this season, that buffer has disappeared.

Official figures showed that acreage under potato cultivation this season had risen by about 24pc compared to last year, driven by herd behaviour among farmers seeking returns from an input-intensive but high-output crop.

Production costs compounded the problem. Independent estimates put per-acre cultivation costs at over Rs300,000, significantly higher than official figures of Rs266,000. With farm gate prices falling to Rs10–15 per kg in some markets, growers were incurring losses even before harvest expenses were recovered.

Independent agricultural researchers estimated that Pakistan’s domestic potato demand stood at around 6.2 million tonnes annually, while the current season’s crop was expected to be double of that volume.

Even under optimistic assumptions, including exports of about 350,000 tonnes to Afghanistan and another 400,000 tonnes to other destinations, the surplus would only be temporarily absorbed, stabilising prices for a few weeks at best.

The researchers and farmers argued that the only viable short-term solution was for the Punjab government to procure potatoes directly from farmers and export them with a targeted subsidy.

While such an initiative would require several billion rupees, proponents said that the foreign exchange earned would offset part of the cost and help reduce the trade deficit. Independent researchers cautioned that subsidies alone were not a long-term fix.

They called for demand expansion through food processing, value addition and dietary diversification, alongside better production planning. However, they warned that without immediate action, the damage this season could be irreversible.

In December last year, it was reported that Pakistan’s potato market had crashed as the crop — stored for both exports and domestic consumption — was being offloaded in vegetable markets by farmers and stockists at prices that do not even cover transportation costs and cold storage rent.

Pakistan

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Falcon1
Jan 06, 2026 06:51pm
So the humble potato will now be in the same league as an export commodity as the royal mango.
Recommend 0
Ameer
Jan 06, 2026 07:45pm
“Farmers,” he said, “have invested Rs 270,000–300,000 per acre in potato cultivation but are unable to recover even their input costs.” It's not an investment but an expense for the crop production. Keep the terms clear please.
Recommend 0
Waheed ud din
Jan 06, 2026 08:12pm
What is this story of low prices. Potato prices had been in the range Rs. 100 kg during 2025 and now when prices are lower than expected, people have started crying for low rates. Do export but not at cost of public money.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 06, 2026 10:21pm
the country suffers from herd behavior. If one restaurant becomes successful, six others pop up right next door with the exact same name. We don't really have faith to try new things.
Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Jan 06, 2026 11:10pm
Story of nonexistence of any government planning. All over the world they have nationwide crop estimation of growers and consumers to keep market not go into surplus and shortages. Where are such government agencies and departments responsible for this mess. Now Waite for potatoes shortage next year.
Recommend 0
Dr Ali
Jan 06, 2026 11:42pm
Lack of a central policy and insight, unfortunately wrecks havoc on the already burdened farmers. There should be a research/survey in harvest season on estimated expected produce beforehand and due arrangements of domestic sale as well as export should be predecided to avoid such a disaster as a solution right now would be already too late!
Recommend 0
Nayab Ahmad
Jan 07, 2026 12:45am
Nobody in Pakistan seems to understand or wants to understand that all the agricultural produce woes essentially stem from the control of the middle-men in our markets . These are the ones exploiting the farmers and manipulating prices , often creating artificial shortages to increase their own illegal profits . There must be a mechanism for direct farmer and public contact and buying and selling. And the federal and provincial governments must be present to regulate the prices fairly.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Jan 07, 2026 06:16am
Cheaper vegetables for tax burdened public!
Recommend 0
Jadoon
Jan 07, 2026 03:58pm
Intervention and subsidy is not a good approach But Guiding in local market demand and supply Export data, in near by countries Technical assistance in reducing cost of production
Recommend 0
Arshad Jamil
Jan 07, 2026 11:16pm
Pl don’t use these pressure tactics. Pakistan itself is a huge market. On the other hand, try to pay your attention to issues of improving productivity and efficiency, which are very low. Handling and transportation costs are huge, which can be reduced if proper guidance is provided to the poor farmers. We need AGRICULTURE VOLUNTEERS to guide farmers
Recommend 0

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