E-Paper | July 16, 2026

PIA fleet expansion on the cards

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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For the longer-term, the new owners have outlined a plan to double the national flag carrier’s fleet to 60 aircraft.—Reuters/file
For the longer-term, the new owners have outlined a plan to double the national flag carrier’s fleet to 60 aircraft.—Reuters/file

KARACHI: Arif Habib, chairman of the Arif Habib Consortium, which owns Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has said that the national flag carrier currently has 30 aircraft, of which 18 are operational, and five to six require repair and maintenance.

Speaking to industrialists at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Thursday, he said the airline is working to make these aircraft operational, and adding them back to the fleet will bring the total to 26. The long-term target is to expand the fleet to 60 aircraft.

Pakistan, he said, had become more economically stable, and that this fiscal year’s figures showed the government had increased revenue, met all expenditure and paid interest on debt. However, he stressed the need to reduce production costs to boost economic growth.

He said electricity tariffs remained high because of capacity charges and low consumption. If the available transmission system, with a capacity of more than 22,000 megawatts, were fully utilised, the per-unit cost could be reduced by Rs10 to Rs12. He said this could only happen if electricity consumption increased.

Arif Habib says high electricity tariffs hurting industry

Mr Habib said that if the business community remains united, the government will pay attention to their demands. He added that information technology, agriculture and mining were key sectors that could quickly help Pakistan overcome its problems and move towards growth.

Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman Hasan Bakhshi urged the business community to unite and form a consortium to acquire and operate loss-making government institutions, including the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Sindh Building Control Authority. The business community can run these institutions profitably and more efficiently, he added.

Kati President Muhammad Ikram Rajput said that in the past decisions were made in Washington, but now they are being made in Islamabad, as Pakistan has emerged as an important stakeholder in global politics, which was hard for its adversaries to digest.

Kati Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, while expressing concern over the state of the economy and the investment climate, said that both foreign and local investment in the country was almost negligible, mainly due to bureaucratic hurdles and policy inconsistency. He said that whenever a good policy was introduced, it did not last long, which hurt investor confidence.

Korangi Industrial Trading Estate Ltd Chairman Zahid Saeed said that despite government claims of industrial development, practical steps were almost non-existent, leaving Karachi’s industrial issues unresolved. Despite an announcement by the Sindh chief minister in December 2025 to develop industrial infrastructure, no formal budget had yet been released for the purpose.

United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Khalid Tawab said that after the war with India, Pakistan’s name had risen on the global stage, and that Pakistan’s role in securing a ceasefire during the recent US-Iran tension had also enhanced the country’s reputation.

He demanded that Karachi Airport be rebuilt and modernised so the city could once again become a major economic hub in the region.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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Shahid
Apr 10, 2026 07:50am
The PIA can't build an international image of itself and can not become a successful business untill average age of its fleet is under 12 years. Habibs should chalk out a business strategy of a top class airline and then float new shares to attract foreign investments.
Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Apr 10, 2026 09:17am
Under astute business leadership PIA can rise. Philippine Airlines and Turkish Airlines were loss making entities, today both airlines are profitable and are four star airlines. PIA must have a robust business plan, have a no nonsense approach and expect top grade professionalism from it's staff. A small profit sharing scheme ( bonus ) with all levels of staff should be instituted as well.
Recommend 0
UZ
Apr 10, 2026 10:27am
PIA is not a lost cause, and Pakistan’s large diaspora makes international routes to and from Pakistan commercially viable. However, we cannot continue to treat these Pakistani travelers as if low-quality service is acceptable. With an upgraded fleet and properly retrained staff, PIA can once again live up to its golden history. That said, this will not happen overnight, especially as we continue to read about Air India facing one setback after another in its efforts to steady itself.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 10, 2026 11:08am
I want the old slogan of PIA should come true "Great People To Fly With" and this will happen when new management of PIA aims to make and operate PIA as a five star airline. PIA should sell its old aircrafts one by one and replace it with new ones as the new aircrafts have more facilities for passengers comparing to the old ones. Apart from that new cabin crew need to be hired and trained and quality of food and services must be improved so that people should prefer to travel on PIA flights.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 12, 2026 12:58pm
Long awaited and profoundly due since last many years.
Recommend 0

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