Doctors slam PMDC for lowering passing marks

ISLAMABAD: The Pak­­istan Medical Asso­ci­ation (PMA) has expressed deep disappointment over a recent decision by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to lower passing marks for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT), demanding an immediate withdrawal of the notification.

The PMA, the country’s representative body for me­­dical practitioners, said the move was intended to fill vacant seats in private colleges.

The association argued that seats remain vacant not due to a shortage of qualified candidates but because of prohibitive fee structures.

“The decision to lower MDCAT passing percentages to 52 per cent for the Bachelor of Medicine, Ba­­chelor of Surgery (MBBS) and 47pc for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) is a short-sighted move that addresses the symptoms rather than the root cause of vacant seats, i.e. the exorbitant cost of medical education,” PMA Secret­ary General Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro said.

In a statement, Shoro claimed the PMDC’s policy prioritises finances over quality education.

“By lowering passing standards to fill vacant seats, the regulatory body is providing a safety net for the financial interests of private institutions while neglecting its primary mandate, i.e. safeguarding the standards of the medical profession,” he said.

The PMA questioned the fairness of the policy for students from previous years who met stricter criteria but were denied admission.

“To lower the bar now, simply to facilitate college revenue, is an affront to past merit,” Mr Shoro said, suggesting the PMDC should first consider past high-achieving applicants. He warned that the decision could set a dangerous precedent, creating a “hazardous ‘legal cover’ for a sub-standard education system”.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026