Over 10,000 Pakistanis return from Iran amid regional tensions

QUETTA: Over 10,000 Paki­stanis, including pilgrims, businesspersons and students, have crossed into Pakistan from Iran through the Taftan border following the US-Israel attack on Iran.

Muhammad Bahram Khan, the director of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Balochistan, said that in view of the ongoing situation in Iran, the agency has kept immigration and border management arrangements at the Taftan border fully operational and effective.

He said that, along with facilitating passengers arriving at Taftan, security requirements are also being ensured.

“From February 28 to April 8, a total of 10,619 passengers were recorded travelling through the Taftan border,” he said, adding that the influx of Pakistanis and other individuals is continuing.

He said the passengers included Pakistani citizens, students, pilgrims, and other individuals.

He added that a large number of travellers returning from Iran reached the Taftan border due to the prevailing regional situation.

Mr Khan stated that FIA immigration staff are performing duties round the clock at the border, ensuring timely immigration clearance and thorough verification of documents for all incoming passengers.

He further said that steps are being taken to provide necessary facilities to travellers at Taftan, while the FIA continues close coordination with federal and provincial institutions. All departments remain active to ensure the organised and secure movement of passengers.

The FIA director reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to maintaining border management in a safe, organised, and effective manner, adding that every possible facility will be provided to passengers entering the country.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026