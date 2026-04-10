Residents trapped indoors as area sealed under tight security

RAWALPINDI: Extraordinary security measures were in place in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad ahead of crucial talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad.

The local administration and police closed Old Airport Road and roads leading to Nur Khan Airbase on Thursday by placing containers and barbed wire.

The security measures taken by law enforcement agencies turned the area into a prison for local residents, as their movement was restricted to their houses. Areas that have been blocked include Shah Khalid Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Airport Housing Society, Mangtal Town, Faisal Colony and others.

Traffic diversions and the blocking of roads with shipping containers caused inconvenience to the public, already facing difficulties moving within the city and cantonment areas due to the closure of Old Airport Road from Rahimabad to Koral Chowk.

Strangely, the service road from Koral Chowk to Airport Chowk, along with link roads and streets, was also closed, forcing residents to remain confined to their homes.

Police and security personnel were placed on high alert across the Rawalpindi district. Commuters using electric green buses were dropped on Tipu Road instead of Old Airport and Koral Chowk. As a result, hundreds of travellers, including women and children, had to cover long distances on foot. Traffic jams were also witnessed on Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Marrir Chowk, Saddar and Fawwara Chowk due to road blockades. Local residents and traders in surrounding areas also suffered due to the closures.

Mohammad Zafar, a resident of Shah Khalid Colony, said the administration closed streets and roads without informing people to make arrangements, and they were not given time to store edibles.

“I booked a water tanker in the morning, but the owner refused to come due to the closure of roads and streets. We are without water and had to arrange a small tanker, which charged double and reached my house via narrow streets,” said Malik Riaz, another resident.

Many students who appeared in the matric examination returned home on foot as roads were closed in the afternoon. “My son arrived on foot from Gracy Lane as no vehicle was allowed to run on the main road,” said Qamar Afzal.

People complained of a shortage of edibles, and supplies were limited in local markets, with shopkeepers cashing in on the situation. Residents demanded that alternative access be provided to their houses and to city areas or hospitals.

“We had to purchase medicines as it appeared the roads would likely remain closed till the end of negotiations between US and Iranian teams in Islamabad. The administration should at least deploy mobile health vans in the area for patients,” said Mohammad Rizwan, a resident of Gulzar-i-Quaid.

On the other hand, the district administration and local police directed traders of Saddar, Old Airport Road and adjoining areas to keep their outlets closed for two days — Friday and Saturday.

Anjuman Tajraan Rawalpindi President Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said the district administration requested shopkeepers to close shops in and around Nur Khan Airport and Saddar, while bazaars on Murree Road, Raja Bazaar and others would remain open. He said city bazaars would remain open on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Metro Bus Service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be restricted from Saddar to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday.

The electric bus route from Raja Bazaar to Old Airport was suspended for three days from Thursday to Saturday. “The route will be opened once the district administration gives clearance,” said an official of the Regional Transport Authority.

A spokesman for Rawalpindi police said on Thursday night that, on the orders of CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, the entire city had been placed on high security alert. As many as 350 special police pickets, with additional personnel deployed on major roads, have been established.

He said extraordinary security measures were being taken regarding the movement of foreign delegations, and foolproof security was being ensured. The City Police Officer Rawalpindi, DPO Chakwal, DPO Murree, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, divisional SPs, SDPOs and other officers were personally present in the field supervising security duties.

As part of the security plan, more than 5,000 officers and personnel of Rawalpindi police have been performing duties, with strict monitoring of all entry and exit points of the city, including more than 350 special pickets and additional deployment on major highways.

In this regard, a high-level meeting chaired by the CPO at Police Lines Headquarters was held, directing officials to ensure foolproof security at all costs, the spokesman said.

District Police Officer Chakwal, DPO Murree, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, divisional SPs, SDPOs and other officers participated in the meeting.

Teams of Elite Force, Dolphin Force, police station mobiles and other quick response units have been placed on alert and are patrolling different parts of the city, the CPO said.

The city’s entry and exit routes, major highways, markets, shops and hotels have been closed for security reasons, with tight deployment and strict surveillance in place at all locations, he added.

All bus terminals have been temporarily closed, and a strict checking system has been implemented, with enhanced security at entry points.

Search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations have been intensified across the city, with strict monitoring of suspects ongoing. Security has also been tightened around sensitive installations, important government and private buildings, and residences.

The CPO further said Safe City monitoring through CCTV cameras and modern technology was being carried out round the clock, with officers reviewing moment-to-moment situation reports from the control room.

A special traffic plan will be formulated to maintain traffic flow, and alternative routes will be provided for the convenience of citizens.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026