In pictures: Security beefed up in Islamabad ahead of highly anticipated US-Iran talks

Security has been beefed up in the Red Zone in the federal capital and local holidays have been declared in the twin cities as Pakistan is gearing up to host talks between the United States and Iran.
Due to the sensitivity and importance of the talks, comprehensive security measures have been put in place, involving all law enforcement agencies and security forces.
VVIP protocol under the Blue Book will be extended to the delegations during their movement, stay and meetings. Police, paramilitary troops and other security forces will perform duties under strict guidelines outlined in the Blue Book and other applicable standard operating procedures. Separate routes are also being prepared for the movement of the delegations.
Header image: Security personnel patrol near the Foreign Ministry office in Islamabad on April 9, 2026. — AFP