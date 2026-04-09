In pictures: Security beefed up in Islamabad ahead of highly anticipated US-Iran talks

Due to the sensitivity and importance of the talks, comprehensive security measures have been put in place.

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Security has been beefed up in the Red Zone in the federal capital and local holidays have been declared in the twin cities as Pakistan is gearing up to host talks between the United States and Iran.

Due to the sensitivity and importance of the talks, comprehensive security measures have been put in place, involving all law enforcement agencies and security forces.

VVIP protocol under the Blue Book will be extended to the delegations during their movement, stay and meetings. Police, paramilitary troops and other security forces will perform duties under strict guidelines outlined in the Blue Book and other applicable standard operating procedures. Separate routes are also being prepared for the movement of the delegations.

Journalists gather in front of shipping containers after authorities blocked roads in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 9, 2026. — AFP

A bus is seen on a deserted street after authorities blocked roads in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 9, 2026. — AFP

Security personnel inspect vehicles entering the Foreign Ministry office in Islamabad on April 9, 2026. — AFP

Security personnel divert traffic after closing the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 9, 2026. — AFP

Army personnel patrol at the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 9, 2026. — AFP

Army personnel patrol the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 9, 2026. — AFP

An army helicopter flies over the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 9, 2026. — AFP

Policemen stand guard at a blocked road in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 9, 2026. — AFP

Women walk past a Pakistani army personnel standing guard in the Red Zone area in Islamabad on April 9, 2026. — AFP

The Prime Minister’s residence building ahead of Iran-US talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 9, 2026. — Reuters

The Prime Minister’s residence building ahead of Iran-US talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 9, 2026. — Reuters

A security guard patrols outside the Aiwan-i-Sadr (Presidential Palace) ahead of Iran-US talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 9, 2026. — Reuters

Header image: Security personnel patrol near the Foreign Ministry office in Islamabad on April 9, 2026. — AFP