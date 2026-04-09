E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Bill seeking to raise minimum legal age for Christian marriage submitted to Punjab Assembly committee

Amjad Mahmood Published
A file photo of the Punjab Assembly. — APP/File
A file photo of the Punjab Assembly. — APP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: In a move to dismantle colonial-era legal barriers, a bill was submitted in the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Minority Affairs on Thursday, seeking a raise in the minimum marriage age of Christians to 18.

This bill seeks to resolve decades of hurdles in documentation that have left many Christian marriages unrecognised by union councils and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

The proposed ‘Christian Marriage Act Bill, 2026’ was submitted as a private member bill by Falbus Christopher, the chairman of the Standing Committee on Minority Affairs.

Under the bill, the age of marriage — previously set at 16 years for boys and 13 years for girls — will be standardised to 18 years. Furthermore, the bill mandates that both the bride and groom must be Christian for the marriage to be solemnised under this specific act, shifting from the current law, which only requires one party to be of the Christian faith.

One of the most significant practical changes involved the formal integration of Christian marriage certificates into the official government database. Under the proposed bill, for the first time, union councils and Nadra will be legally bound to record these marriages, a process that was previously impossible under the outdated 1872 regulations.

This will grant Christian couples easier access to legal protections, inheritance rights, and official identification documents that were once mired in bureaucratic limbo.

The bill also removed archaic social restrictions, such as the ban on conducting wedding ceremonies after 6pm, allowing families the freedom to celebrate at any time or day.

In a move toward greater religious inclusivity, the authority to perform marriages has been expanded beyond the Catholic and Church of England denominations. The bill says that any pastor from a government-registered church who graduated from a recognised theological seminary will be authorised to solemnise vows.

Additionally, the bill clarifies the definition of marriage as a union specifically between a man and a woman, replacing the vague “two persons” terminology used in the British-era text.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Amjad Mahmood is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn with over three and a half decades of experience. He covers agricultural issues, as well as Punjab’s politics and governance. He can be found on X at @Amjad012345.

Amjad Mahmood

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe