Murad announces Rs3bn relief package for 366,000 small farmers in Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday announced Rs3 billion relief package for 366,000 small farmers to help with rising diesel costs during wheat harvest.

Presiding over a meeting, he reviewed the implementation of a targeted public transport subsidy programme and approved additional financial support for small growers, as part of a broader strategy to cushion the impact of rising global fuel prices on citizens and key economic sectors.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Minister House, he directed that the subsidy programme be launched from tomorrow, ensuring immediate relief to farmers.

“Our small growers are the backbone of the rural economy. We are committed to supporting them so they can continue their work without additional financial stress,” he said.

CM says subsidy will be disbursed directly to eligible farmers to help them with diesel expenses for threshing and harvesting

The subsidy will be disbursed directly to eligible farmers, particularly those owning small landholdings, i.e. one to 25 acres, to assist with diesel expenses for threshing and harvesting.

The chief minister said Sindh was moving away from blanket subsidies towards targeted, efficient, and transparent support mechanisms. “Whether it is transporters, farmers, or daily commuters, our focus is to ensure that relief reaches those who need it most, without compromising fiscal discipline,” he added.

The meeting, held at the CM House, was attended among others by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Excise Secretary Saleem Rajput, Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, and Agriculture Secretart Zaman Narejo.

Transport subsidy

The chief minister reviewed the targeted public transport subsidy programme, designed to maintain affordable fares and ensure the operational sustainability of the province’s transport network amid unprecedented fuel price increases.

The CM was informed that petrol and diesel prices had surged sharply due to global geopolitical developments, with diesel increasing by over Rs244 per litre and petrol by Rs120 per litre - posing a serious risk of fare hikes and reduced ridership, particularly affecting low-income groups.

Mr Shah said that the government’s priority was to protect commuters while ensuring the transport sector remains functional. “We cannot allow the burden of rising fuel prices to fall on the common man. This targeted subsidy is aimed at maintaining fares and keeping public transport running efficiently across Sindh,” he added.

Under the mechanism, both federal and provincial governments are sharing the subsidy burden. Transport operators will receive financial support based on vehicle type and route length, on the condition that fares are not increased.

The meeting was informed that the province’s transport network comprises over 10,800 vehicles operating on 224 routes, serving nearly 1.9 million passengers daily. The total monthly subsidy is estimated at approximately Rs2.15 billion, covering both intra-city and inter-city operations.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the subsidy will be disbursed through a digital, app-based system, integrating route permits, vehicle fitness data, and bank account verification. Payments will be made directly to operators, with monitoring through inspections and commuter feedback.

Reaffirming his government’s approach, the chief minister said Sindh was moving away from blanket subsidies towards targeted, efficient, and transparent support mechanisms. “Whether it is transporters, farmers, or daily commuters, our focus is to ensure that relief reaches those who need it most, without compromising fiscal discipline,” he said.

The meeting concluded with directions to all departments to expedite implementation, strengthen coordination, and ensure that both transport and agriculture support measures are rolled out effectively and without delay.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026