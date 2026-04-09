Quality education, nurturing shape children’s cognitive development: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, on Wednesday said quality education and positive nurturing during early years play a fundamental role in shaping children’s personalities, cognitive development and future success.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 5th International Conference on “Early Childhood Development” held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), the minister said that early childhood education and upbringing form the foundation of national development.

He further said that investment in this sector is, in fact, a guarantee of a strong and prosperous future with long-term positive impacts.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony.

On this occasion, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman, Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, said that early education is the foundation of a child’s life and the stronger and higher-quality this foundation is, the more confidently children will succeed in later stages of education.

He added that the first ten years of life are extremely important for children’s cognitive, social and emotional development; therefore, providing quality education and positive upbringing during this period is essential. The federal minister and HEC chairman appreciated AIOU VC Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood and others for organising this event.

The conference was attended by national and international education experts, researchers and policymakers who held detailed discussions on the challenges facing early childhood education and their solutions.

The speakers agreed that the early education sector in Pakistan requires greater attention, particularly in ensuring access to facilities in rural and underprivileged areas. At the event, modern teaching methodologies, teacher training and parental involvement were also highlighted as key factors. At the conclusion of the conference, participants reaffirmed their commitment to continue joint efforts to promote early childhood development in order to provide children with a better and brighter future.

The conference was organised through collaboration between the Ministry of Planning and Development, Allama Iqbal Open University, Rupani Foundation, Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, and Unicef.

Director of Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood Development, Dr Naeem Zafar, presented a comprehensive overview report of the conference. AIOU VC presented conference recommendations while Chairman of Rupani Foundation, Nasruddin Rupani, delivered welcome note. The organisers reiterated their commitment to strengthening and continuing collaborative efforts for the promotion of early childhood development. They emphasised that such partnerships play vital role in laying the foundation for better future for children.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026