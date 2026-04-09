Safe City project for Fort Munro

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The steel bridge which cuts short distance between DGK and Fort Munro will be included in the Safe City project. — Dawn

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A Safe City project has been approved to secure hill station Fort Munro and a steel bridge on road leading to the tourist resort.

A meeting chaired by DGK Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry was held to discuss the implementation of the project.

The session focused on enhancing public safety and modern surveillance systems.

Key officials including Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch, Additional Commissioner Revenue Syed Naveed Alam, Additional Commissioner General Malik Kashif Awan, Director Development Wasim Akhtar Jatoi, Political Assistant Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioner Saifullah Javed, and Safe City Authority DG Khan Region’s chief SP Ajmal attended the meeting.

Safe City Authority staff provided a detailed briefing on the proposed project, including the installation of modern cameras, monitoring systems, establishment of a control room, and the use of technology for timely crime prevention.

Addressing the participants, Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry stated that the Safe City project was aimed at providing a secure environment for citizens and further improve security at key national installations such as the Steel Bridge.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026