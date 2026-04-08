US, Iranian delegations expected in Pakistan on Friday; White House says first round of talks to be held on Saturday

Less than 24 hours after the announcement of a ceasefire, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that delegations from the United States and Iran would visit Pakistan on Friday for talks aimed at a peaceful settlement to the war in the Middle East.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during a conversation with PM Shehbaz, had earlier in the day confirmed Tehran’s participation in Pakistan-offered peace talks, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Addressing the federal cabinet, PM Shehbaz said that the war had been delayed for the time being.

“A ceasefire is the first step. But our destination is lasting peace… Day after tomorrow (Friday), at my invitation, a US delegation is coming to Pakistan. In the same way, an Iranian delegation is also coming to Pakistan,” he said.

During his address, PM Shehbaz also called the current situation a “shining moment” in Pakistan’s history. He also praised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir for their role in this regard.

“I haven’t seen this coordination and selfless efforts between political and military hierarchies in my whole 40-year career,” he said, adding, “This will be a lesson for the upcoming generations.”

PM Shehbaz also expressed the hope that the April 10 talks between Iran and the US would be successful.

Iran confirms participation

According to the PMO statement, Pezeshkian “confirmed that Iran would be participating in the negotiations in Islamabad”.

Terming the conversation “warm and cordial”, the PMO said the premier conveyed his “deep appreciation for the wisdom and sagacity of the Iranian leadership in agreeing to the ceasefire and for accepting the prime minister’s offer to host negotiations between Iran and the US in Islamabad later this week”.

The prime minister also conveyed his respects to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to PMO, President Pezeshkian thanked PM Shehbaz and “appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani leadership to bring about a temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan”.

“Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact,” the statement added.

The prime minister also posted on X about his phone call.

Terming his conversation “warm and substantive”, Shehbaz said he appreciated the Iranian leadership for “accepting Pakistan’s offer to host peace talks in Islamabad later this week to work jointly for the return of peace to the region”.

“Pakistan remains committed to working closely with all its friends and partners to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond,” the premier reaffirmed.

White House says JD Vance to lead US delegation

Later, White House Press Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing that US President Donald Trump was dispatching a team of US negotiators, led by Vice President JD Vance and including special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for talks in Islamabad this weekend.

“The first round of those talks will take place on Saturday morning local time, and we know we look forward to those in-person meetings,” she added.

Leavitt said, “Vice President Vance has played a very significant and key role in this since the very beginning. Of course, he’s the president’s right-hand man. He’s been involved in all of these discussions, and as I just announced, he’ll be leading this new phase of negotiations in Islamabad later this week.”

The developments come after Pakistan announced that Iran and the US, along with their allies, had agreed to an immediate ceasefire, including in Lebanon, effective immediately.

PM Shehbaz also invited delegations from both sides to Islamabad on April 10 to “further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes”.

Trump, responding to Pakistan’s request to “extend the deadline for two weeks”, had announced he would suspend the bombing of Iran for two weeks if Tehran fully reopened the vital Strait of Hormuz.

In turn, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared a statement on behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declaring that if attacks against the country were halted, it would cease its defensive operations.

“For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” he added.

PM Shehbaz thanks brotherly countries for ‘all-out support’

In a post on X, PM Shehbaz said that “as we proceed to Islamabad Talks, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere gratitude to our brotherly countries” China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Qatar “for extending invaluable and all-out support towards reaching the ceasefire and giving peaceful diplomatic efforts a chance to seek a comprehensive and conclusive end to the conflict”.

“I would also like to deeply appreciate and thank our brotherly countries of Gulf Cooperation Council, whose consistent support and commitment to peace and stability in the region remains quintessential for our efforts.”

The prime minister noted, “The leadership of all our brotherly countries and United States of America demonstrated exceptional strategic foresight, sagacity and patience in giving peace a chance.”

He further thanked “all our partners and friends across the globe who have reached out and acknowledged Pakistan’s sincere efforts for the global peace”.

“Let us all work together to forge a lasting peace in the region and beyond!” PM Shehbaz added.

In a subsequent post, he noted that violations of the ceasefire had been reported at a few places across the conflict zone, “which undermine the spirit of the peace process”.

“I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict,” he said.

President Zardari terms ceasefire timely step for ‘dialogue, restraint’

President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the ceasefire between the US and Iran, terming it a “timely step that offers space for dialogue, restraint and a more stable regional environment”.

A post on X by the Presidency also said he urged “vigilance against spoilers”.

In a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat, he said that Pakistan had consistently worked, in good faith, for de-escalation.

“We did it for the region and in the greater good of humanity at large, when the world was perilously close to a grave disaster,” the statement quoted him as saying.

He added that peace remained essential for security, economic stability and the well-being of people across interconnected regions.

“He said Pakistan is proud to have led with wisdom, resolve and a steadfast commitment to peace,” the statement said.

President Zardari expressed appreciation for the leadership of Iran and the US for stepping back from the brink and choosing dialogue over devastation.

He also commended the efforts of the leadership in Washington, Tehran, Islamabad and Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, in creating the space for de-escalation and diplomacy.

The president also commended the efforts of PM Shehbaz, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for their initiative, leadership and sustained diplomatic engagement that “contributed to advancing Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalation and peace”.

He appreciated all concerned for demonstrating pragmatism, flexibility and statesmanship in reaching the understanding for ceasefire, noting that “such outcomes require political will and a willingness to prioritise engagement over confrontation”.

President Zardari acknowledged and thanked brotherly countries, including China, Egypt, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Russia for their “support and constructive role in encouraging calm and dialogue during a difficult period”.

According to the statement, the president emphasised that the ceasefire offered a “critical opening for the region to breathe, recover and turn away from the shadow of a wider war”.

“He reaffirmed that the ceasefire should now be consolidated through sustained dialogue, confidence-building and a clear commitment to peaceful resolution, reiterating Pakistan’s support for all efforts that advance peace, stability and mutual respect,” the statement concluded.