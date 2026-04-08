IHC hints at early disposal of £190m case appeals

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday hinted at an early disposal of appeals filed by PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million corruption case, as it heard their petitions seeking suspension of sentence.

An IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarf­raz Dogar and Justice Mu­­hammad Asif conducted the hearing. National Acc­ountability Bureau (NAB) Special Prosecutor Javed Ashraf and Senior Pro­se­cutor Rafay Maqsood app­eared before the court, while the PTI founder was represented by Barrister Salman Safdar.

During the proceedings, the chief justice inquired about the hearing of the main appeals, noting that miscellaneous applicatio­­ns seeking suspension of sentence were also pending.

Barrister Safdar infor­med the court that he needed to consult his client, upon which the bench directed jail authorities to arrange a meeting with the PTI founder.

“What time would you like to meet tomorrow?” the chief justice asked. The counsel requested a 2pm meeting, which the court approved.

The bench also indicated a structured appro­ach for expeditious proceedings, with the chief justice observing that if arguments on the appeals commence, the court could decide the matter within seven days.

“We will fix the appeal for two days every week — you meet your client and assist the court,” observed Chief Justice Dogar, signalling an intent for swift adjudication.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026