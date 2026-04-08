E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Red Crescent Hospital to be operational shortly

Tariq Saeed Published
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TOBA TEK SINGH: The Red Crescent Hospital, developed as an international standard health facility, will begin providing advanced healthcare services to the public on a non-profit basis in a couple of weeks at Jhang.

Jhang Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder, who is chairman of District Red Crescent Society (DRCS), on Tuesday stated that the state-of-the-art public welfare project has been completed in collaboration with a welfare organisation at a cost of millions of rupees.

He said the hospital will deliver comprehensive indoor, outdoor, and emergency healthcare services, particularly for women and children.

The facility is equipped with modern units including paediatric emergency, general emergency, pre-operation and post-operation wards, a delivery room, paediatric ward, gynae ward, ICU, NICU, and nursery.

He further highlighted that the hospital would also offers private rooms and would ensure 24/7 healthcare services through qualified consultants and an experienced medical team.

He claimed that it is the first welfare project of its kind in Jhang to be completed and made permanently operational through the joint efforts of the district administration and a welfare organisation.

He added that Gymkhana Club Secretary Dr Moazzam Sheikh and his family will manage the administrative and financial affairs of the hospital. The DC said that DRCS has also signed another MoU with an Islamabad-based welfare organisation to establish a modern diagnostic centre on a land adjacent to this hospital.

The facility will include a general medical clinic, hepatitis, TB and HIV clinics, women and children’s health services, as well as dental, physiotherapy and eye clinics, a diagnostic laboratory, immunisation centre, pharmacy, radiology services including X-ray and ultrasound, and an auditorium.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026

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