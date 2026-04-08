Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi as JUI-F, PTI announce protests

RAWALPINDI: As Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced a protest rally on April 9 (Thursday) at Liaquat Bagh and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) on April 10 (Friday) outside Rawalpindi Press Club, the district administration imposed Section 144 till April 20.

The PTI leaders warned that they would take legal action if permission for the event was denied.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said the PTI will hold the rally on April 9, emphasising their right to protest peacefully.

The PTI local chapter started preparations to hold the rally in the garrison city.

PTI leader Zayad Kiani said the party workers had been informed about the decision. He said on Tuesday the workers also assembled outside Adiala jail but the police dispersed them by tear-gas shelling.

On the other hand, JUI-F also announced to hold a protest outside the press club on the call of its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman against the surge in petroleum prices.

JUI-F Rawalpindi chapter spokesman Ziaullah Khan said the protest would be held outside the press club along Liaquat Bagh for which all office-bearers of the party had been informed to bring people.

He said the JUI-F had started mobilising people to stand up against the unjustified surge in petroleum prices. All religious scholars in the district are sensitising people in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration imposed Section 144 from April 7 to April 20.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema stated that the District Intelligence Committee (DIC) had recommended to impose Section 144, stating that there existed an imminent threat, particularly surrounding sensitive installations, prominent roads and other critical infrastructure.

It said the DIC had reported specific intelligence suggesting that certain groups and elements were actively mobilising with intentions to disturb the law and order situation through large gatherings, protests and disruptive assemblies.

The forum indicated that these elements may target soft locations and mobilise individuals with the potential to engage in violent actions near key installations and other sensitive sites, thereby endangering public peace and tranquility.

“In view of the facts stated above, it is essential to ensure security of the people and installations against any potential threat or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquility,” it stated. Under the section, there is a ban on all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations, protests and activities i.e. gathering of five or more persons.

Carrying of weapons, spikes, laden batons, ball bearings, petrol bombs, improvised explosives or any other instrument that could potentially be used for violence is also prohibited along with display of arms and objectionable/hate speeches.

Moreover, it also bans attempts to remove any restriction imposed by a police officer to regulate assembly of people or movement of traffic. Pillion riding and use of loudspeakers is also banned.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026