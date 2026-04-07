E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Asian Development Bank to support Pakistan’s solar transition, power sector reforms

Khaleeq Kiani Published
Power Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari meets with Asian Development Bank Director Emma Xiaoqin Fan in Islamabad on Tuesday. — PID
Power Minister Sardar Awais Khan Leghari meets with Asian Development Bank Director Emma Xiaoqin Fan in Islamabad on Tuesday. — PID
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ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is expected to provide financial and technical support for the transition of solar power to battery energy storage systems, as well as for integrated planning, digitisation, and data governance in Pakistan’s power sector.

This was indicated on Tuesday during a meeting of the ADB delegation with the Power Division, ahead of an upcoming visit by the ADB’s vice president to Pakistan later this month.

“ADB is conducting studies on the impact of rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the power sector,” said Emma Xiaoqin Fan, the country director of the Manila-based lending agency, according to the Power Division, following the meeting between Power Minister Awais Leghari and Fan.

The meeting discussed ongoing reforms and future cooperation in the power sector, the Power Division said.

The minister said that Pakistan’s power sector had recently shown strong resilience despite global energy challenges, attributing this stability to greater use of indigenous resources, including local coal, hydel, and solar energy.

He added that the government was focused on increasing the share of indigenous fuels for power generation to keep electricity prices affordable.

Fan acknowledged the government’s proactive measures and noted that these efforts in the power sector have significantly improved the overall resilience of the national economy.

She said ADB is interested in delving deeper into the requirements of the energy sector and supporting new initiatives such as digitisation, integrated planning, data governance, privatisation, and institutional governance in Pakistan.

The country director added that ADB is already providing technical assistance for AMI meters and is conducting studies on the impact of rooftop solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the power sector.

She also highlighted capacity-building programmes, including specialised training opportunities in Korea for power sector professionals to build skills and support reforms.

The minister stressed that the selection process for such programs should be fair and transparent, noting that professionals equipped with modern skills will help drive institutional improvements.

Leghari highlighted the importance of the National Grid Company (NGC) and sought necessary support for its restructuring. He said the government has engaged the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) to encourage investment in the transmission sector, adding that the focus will shift more towards transmission after privatisation.

Fan said that the vice president of the bank is expected to visit Pakistan later this month.

Both sides agreed to continue close cooperation for a modern, efficient and sustainable power sector in Pakistan.

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Pakistan

Khaleeq Kiani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn, specializing in political economy, governance, business, finance, macroeconomics and energy. He can be found on X at @khaleeqkiani.

Khaleeq Kiani

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Arshad Jamil
Apr 07, 2026 09:11pm
Unfortunately, many relate solar to electricity only, There are in fact, other easier, cheaper and more practical do-able alternatives of harvesting solar energy. Cooking takes up over 30% of all energy use of the country, mostly in the form of GAS. An easy and quick way to reduce Gas dependence for cooking is to use low temperature slow solar cooker. With ingenuity, part of the cooker could be indoors. Industries can also easily use solar for low temperature preheating. Think it over.
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