E-Paper | July 13, 2026

One killed, over a dozen injured as truck hits Easter procession in Gujrat

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published
Christians attend Easter Sunday mass at the Fatima Church in Islamabad on April 5, 2026. — AFP/File
Christians attend Easter Sunday mass at the Fatima Church in Islamabad on April 5, 2026. — AFP/File
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GUJRAT: A man died and at least a dozen others were injured when a speeding mini-truck hit the participants of a procession taken out by local Christian community in connection with Easter celebrations.

The incident occurred in front of a church on Alipur Chatha-Gujranwala road in the precincts of Ahmed Nagar police in Wazirabad district.

Reports say that scores of local Christian community members had taken out a procession in connection with the Easter celebrations on Sunday midnight.

Meanwhile, a speeding mini-truck, carrying chickens, passing through the area hit the procession participants allegedly after its driver could not control the vehicle, leaving many of them injured.

Sources in the local administration and the Rescue 1122 say that those with minor injuries were given first aid on the spot, while around 15 to 20 persons were shifted to Gujranwala Medical College Teaching Hospital.

The rescuers say that one of the injured, identified as Irfan, died and at least four others are said to be in critical condition in the hospital.

A police team arriving at the scene detained one of the crew members of the mini-truck, while the driver managed to flee. The police also impounded the vehicle.

As per the police, a case has been lodged against the fleeing driver, Bilal, a resident of Gujranwala and helper Abdul Hanan, under sections 337G and 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 99 of the Punjab Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965 on the report of ASI Muhammad Ahmed of Punjab Patrolling Police.

The police are investigating.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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