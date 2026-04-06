E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Christians celebrate Easter after 40 days of fasting

Shazia Hasan Published
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KARACHI: Lent, the 40 days of fasting and prayers focusing on spiritual reflection and repentance, came to an end for Christians with Easter Sunday, a day of celebration that marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Christians dressed up in new clothes headed for churches to pray. The biggest mass was held at the white marble monument to Christ the King on the grounds of St Patrick’s Cathedral at midnight. It was led by the Archbishop, Benny Mario Travas.

For the first time in days, a single candle was lit as other candles were lit from its flame to light more candles in the cathedral, symbolising that Jesus Christ has resurrected and risen to light the world. It also represents Christ’s presence to guide believers out of the darkness of sin to the light of truth.

Later, during the entire day also, at different churches of the city, the message of peace from Pope Leo XIV’s address on Easter mass at the Vatican was repeated. The Pope, who is US-born, denounced global conflicts and prayed for peace. The day also marked one year to the day when the previous pope, Pope Francis, delivered his last address on Easter Sunday only a few hours before his passing away.

The Governor of Sindh, Syed Nihal Hashmi, also hosted a simple but special ceremony to celebrate Easter at Governor House, which was attended by the consul generals, high commissioners and diplomatic staff of several consulates China, UK, Russia, Germany, etc.

On a lighter note, in many cultures, the celebration of renewal of life is also compared to the arrival of spring and the bunny rabbit, lovingly known as the Easter Bunny because the rabbit represents fertility and rebirth.

This also integrates the Easter eggs into the celebration of new life. Just like hot cross buns are popular on Good Friday, beautifully decorated Easter eggs stuffed with lots of goodies and sweets are the most sought after treats on Easter, which are available at most bakeries on the city.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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Shazia Hasan is a senior staff reporter for Dawn. Her reporting covers human interest stories, the armed forces, Railways, education, and fishing communities.

Shazia Hasan

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