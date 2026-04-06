Easter celebrated with devotion in twin cities

Children enjoy a ride at Lake View Park in Islamabad on Sunday. — White Star

RAWALPINDI: The Christian community in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday celebrated Easter.

Churches in Rawalpindi and Islamabad thrummed with activity as worshipers gathered on Easter Sunday, which marks the end of 40 days of fasting known as Lent. The last week of Lent is also known as the Holy Week, with prayers held on Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

St Joseph’s Cathedral Church was decorated for the Easter celebration. The bishop distributed holy contributions brought from Rome among the community members and advised them to live their lives according to the teachings of Jesus Christ and never forget his teachings.

Special Easter prayers and events continued throughout the day and men, women and children, old and young, wore beautiful clothes and participated in these events. Apart from wishing each other, they also exchanged gifts. After the Easter rituals and prayers, community members sang the hymns of peace, prosperity and brotherhood to the beautiful tunes of the music.

In the mass congregations in different churches, Christians prayed for peace, love and brotherhood in the world. Members of the clergy also emphasised the need for religious tolerance and fraternity.

Catholic Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Rawalpindi-Islamabad called on churches and mosques to become “centres of compassion, peace and love.

He said: “Jesus Christ’s message of love and peace needs to be spread across the globe. We have to play our role for the development of the country with other countrymen.”

Saleem Javed, who was at the St. Joseph Cathedral, said Easter is a joyous occasion, for which people gather at church and at home to celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

One of the attractions of the holiday, particularly for children, are Easter eggs, which symbolise a new life. The chocolate eggs become available at sweet shops and bakeries around Easter season.

Arman Gill, a resident of Christian Colony Westridge, said prepared Easter eggs are expensive, and so they chose to decorate eggshells as presents for relatives. He said Easter is a time for family, adding that he had invited his siblings to have dinner together.

Taxila

Easter was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila on Sunday, reflecting strong interfaith harmony and inclusivity.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to promote religious freedom and minority rights, Easter celebrations were held at various government institutions.

Assistant Commissioner Maria Javed joined members of the Christian community in a cake-cutting event. She extended Easter greetings, sharing in the joy of the occasion and reinforcing a message of unity and mutual respect.

The event was marked by a spirit of togetherness, highlighting the government’s commitment to ensuring that minority communities can celebrate their religious festivals with full freedom, dignity, and happiness.

The participants from the Christian community offered special prayers for the country’s peace, stability and prosperity, emphasising that such occasions played a vital role in promoting interfaith harmony, brotherhood and national cohesion.

(Amjad Iqbal contributed to this story from Taxila).

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026