Punjab government rejects proposal to increase public transport fare by 37pc

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has rejected the proposal of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to increase fares of public transport to 37pc and instead directed that the fares be raised by only 25pc.

Like other districts of Punjab, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Rawalpindi also decided to increase fares of private public transport and goods transporters by 25pc to 37pc on Friday (April 3).

But, the federal government reduced the petroleum prices by Rs80 late Friday (April 3) and thus the Punjab government issued new rates for the public transport under which only 25pc increase would be made in the fares.

According to the notification, in view of the recent increase in fuel prices and in pursuance of directions of the competent authority/chief secretary Punjab, it has been decided that fare for diesel-based transport (AC & Non-AC) shall not exceed 25pc maximum and petrol-based public service vehicles shall not exceed 10pc maximum.

It is clarified that the above percentages represent upper ceilings only and shall not be construed as automatic or across-the-board increase for all routes or categories. The government informed all officials concerned that no fare beyond the above prescribed limits shall be charged under any circumstances. Any fare table/chart already prepared, displayed or circulated showing increase beyond the permissible limits shall be revised forthwith.

It stated that revised fare tables, within the permissible limits, shall be clearly displayed at stands/booking counters and produced before enforcement staff on demand. It said overcharging or charging fare in excess of the above limits shall invite strict enforcement action under the relevant provisions of law.

It asked the assistant commissioners, traffic/enforcement staff and concerned officers to monitor compliance in the field and report any violation immediately.

RTA Secretary Syed Asad Shirazi told Dawn that the new fare had been implemented in the limits of Rawalpindi with immediate effect and no one is allowed to charge more than this from the passengers.

Besides, he said the government had already made metro bus and electric buses ticket less and free for the entire month, adding that daily monitoring of public transport had been started and daily report sent to Lahore by late in night.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026