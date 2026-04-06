Wasa launches Rs1.5 billion project to improve sewerage system

RAWALPINDI: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched a project worth Rs1.5 billion to improve the sewerage system and relocate a nullah from Qadeemi Imambargah to Ganjmandi to avoid water logging issue.

Talking to Dawn, Wasa Managing Director Azizullah Khan said the nullah was the main cause of water logging in the area and encroachments made it difficult to clean it. It has been decided to relocate it from Qadeemi Imambargah to Delhi Dawakhana on Ghazni Road and discharge it into Leh Nullah via Ganjmandi.

He said that work had been launched and would be completed soon. He said Wasa was working to upgrade the sewerage system to clean the environment and stop flood-like situations during the monsoon season.

He said that under the Punjab Development Programme (Improvement of Sewerage, Storm Water Drains System in West Zone), Wasa will lay trunk sewers of 71,350 Rft long, lateral sewers 281,200 Rft long and a cemented storm water drainage system with a total length of 7,200 Rft.

The purpose of the system is to ensure safe and efficient collection, treatment and disposal of wastewater.

It will also reduce urban flooding and improve storm water management.

“As Wasa does not have enough resources to develop sanitation sources, the Punjab government provided funds,” he said.

He added that union councils 1 to 20 and 33 to 41 will benefit in the initial phase. The project will help achieve Sustainable Development Goal targets and provide sanitation services to the citizens.

“Punjab government will provide funds, while Wasa Rawalpindi will bear operation and maintenance costs from its own source funds. Approximately 750,000 people will benefit from this,” he said.

Apart from this, Wasa will soon start cleaning Leh Nullah. He said that the civic agency had sought Rs80 million from the government and as soon as the funds are received, work will start by the end of April and will be completed within two months, before the start of the monsoon season.

He said a survey of Leh Nullah had been completed during which 19 vulnerable points were identified.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026