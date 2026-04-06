Sindh CM convinces transporters to freeze fares at pre-war levels

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced that the government had secured a province-wide fare freeze after successful negotiations with transporters.

Speaking at a press conference here at CM House, Mr Shah said that following a series of consultations, transporters operating both inter-city and intra-city routes have agreed not to increase fares and to maintain rates as of Feb 28, 2026 i.e. before the start of US-Israel war on Iran.

Accompanied by provincial ministers, transporters’ representatives and top government officers, he said hat the government had worked out a comprehensive strategy to protect citizens — particularly low-income commuters — from rising transportation costs triggered by global fuel price increases.

“I am thankful to the transporters for supporting the government’s relief efforts in the national interest,” CM Shah said, adding that despite increased costs, transporters had shown responsibility by agreeing to pass on relief to the public.

Transporters’ representatives, including Karachi Transport Ittehad leader Haji Tawab and inter-city operator Shabar Malik, reaffirmed their commitment, stating that maintaining fares was a collective decision to support citizens during difficult economic conditions.

Bus owners assure CM of keeping inter-city and intra-city fares unchanged; govt to provide subsidy of up to Rs4bn to public transport, goods vehicles and school vans

The chief minister said the Sindh government would provide financial support to transporters based on route permits to compensate for increased fuel costs.

He explained that subsidies would include federal support and additional provincial assistance, enabling transporters to continue operations without burdening passengers.

“The government will bear the subsidy cost so that fares remain stable across the province,” he said. He noted that over 11,000 buses operate in Sindh, and maintaining fares through subsidies would cost the provincial government an estimated Rs3 billion to Rs4bn.

Relief for public

According to a CM House statement, the subsidy package also extends to goods transport vehicles, school vans and public transport operators.

The chief minister said that while the government initially considered making public buses free — a move announced by Punjab and Islamabad — it instead opted for a broader fare freeze benefiting a larger segment of society.

He noted that the initiative was part of a coordinated national response, with provinces agreeing to share the burden of fuel subsidies for a limited period.

He said Sindh would contribute approximately Rs14bn towards the overall subsidy framework, while also implementing its own targeted interventions for transporters, farmers and consumers, which may cost Rs3-Rs4bn.

‘Fuel supply remains stable’

Highlighting the broader economic context, the chief minister said the region’s evolving situation has impacted fuel prices globally, but government policies have ensured uninterrupted fuel availability across the province.

“It is a major achievement that despite challenging circumstances, fuel supply remains stable,” he said.

He further said the government was also working on additional targeted subsidies to help citizens purchase essential food items at affordable rates.

The chief minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to protecting the public from inflationary pressures.

“Our priority is to provide maximum relief to the people while maintaining economic stability and essential services,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026