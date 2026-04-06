Middle East conflict has no easy answers, only hard choices

— Courtesy China Daily

There is a familiar rhythm to the wars that the United States starts: a burst of declaratory confidence, a promise of swift resolution and then the slow intrusion of reality.

The latest statements from Washington on the Middle East — oscillating between imminent victory and overwhelming escalation — fit that pattern all too well. Set against the hard facts of US troop movements, the scale of the recent counterattacks Israel endured and the subtle but unmistakable hedging by regional actors, a different picture emerges.

This is not a conflict nearing closure. It is one settling into the longue duree of a protracted crisis, with consequences that will radiate far beyond the Gulf. The contradictions are no longer easy to ignore.

On the one hand, Washington signals that its military objectives are close to completion; on the other hand, it continues to reinforce its presence and sharpen its intimidation. Such dual messaging might once have been dismissed as tactical ambiguity. Today it looks more like anxiety. Wars rarely end because one side declares them nearly over. They end when reality can no longer be denied.

Consider the battlefield. Iran’s capacity to sustain missile barrages and extend pressure through regional proxies has not been decisively degraded, despite claims to the contrary. Israel has demonstrated formidable defensive resilience but at a cost that underscores the limits of even arguably the most advanced missile defence systems. Meanwhile, the conflict’s geography is expanding — into Lebanon, across Gulf shipping lanes, and into the calculations of almost every economy. A war that touches the Strait of Hormuz is a global economic concern.

It is here that the limits of rapid solutions become most apparent. The notion that a rapid, decisive outcome was achievable recalls earlier attempts to bend complex political environments to Washington’s will in a compressed timeline. The recent US approach to Venezuela, where the issuance of selective “energy development licenses” was meant to catalyze a quick economic and political shift, rested on a belief that calibrated pressure could deliver swift results. Even there, success has been partial and contested. To imagine that such an approach could be transplanted onto the Middle East was always a stretch.

The global economy is now paying the price. Energy markets have reacted with predictable alarm to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Price volatility is not merely a trader’s headache; it is a tax on growth, a complicating factor for central banks and a destabilizer for different economies. Supply chains, already strained by years of US unilateralism and protectionism, face renewed uncertainty. Insurance premiums for shipping have soared. Even if hostilities were to cease tomorrow, the backlog of vessels and the fragility of confidence would take a long time to unwind.

US allies, too, are beginning to display growing unease. Some have started to ask, quietly but audibly, what the endgame looks like. When the leaders of some countries aligned with the US question whether the original objectives have already been met — or whether those objectives were ever clearly defined — it is a signal that “consensus” is fraying, or never existed. In past conflicts, such cracks have widened quickly once the costs became indisputable.

Against this backdrop, the stance of Beijing, along with other peace-loving parties, deserves attention. In recent exchanges between China and Pakistan, a five-point initiative was advanced that can be distilled into three imperatives: cease hostilities, initiate talks, and ensure basic security — of civilians, of shipping lanes and of the international order embodied in the UN Charter. Wars that disrupt global commons require solutions that extend beyond the battlefield.

China’s critique of unilateral economic measures elsewhere, including in Venezuela, is also relevant. The use of sanctions and selective licensing as instruments of policy may offer short-term leverage, but they erode the very multilateral frameworks needed to manage crises of this scale. If anything, the current Middle East conflict illustrates the limits of coercive tools in the absence of a credible diplomatic horizon.

None of this is to suggest that negotiations will be easy — especially since the war was launched when negotiations were taking place and none of the parties seems any more ready to compromise than before. Tehran demands guarantees against future attacks; Washington insists on “behavioral changes” that Iran has long resisted; Israel faces its own security imperatives. Yet the alternative — a grinding conflict with no clear terminus — serves no one’s interest.

The temptation in Washington will be to double down, to seek clarity through force where clarity of purpose is still lacking. That would be an ill-advised move. Strategic clarity is not achieved by louder rhetoric or larger deployments. It comes from aligning means with achievable ends, and from recognising when the pursuit of total victory undermines the possibility of a sustainable peace.

The Middle East does not offer quick victories. It offers, instead, hard choices. The most rational of those now is also the most unfashionable in wartime: to step back from maximalist aims, return to the negotiating table and accept that stability — however imperfect — is preferable to a conflict that should never have started and the world can ill afford to sustain.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026