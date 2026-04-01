Capital police arrest all five suspects within 24 hours of trader’s murder

ISLAMABAD: The capital police arrested within 24 hours all the five suspects in the murder of renowned businessman Aamir Awan at his farmhouse.

According to the police, the suspects were members of the inter-provincial Mansoor Khan gang and they were rounded up during a raid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister of State for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry, accompanied by IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a press conference and announced the development on Tuesday.

DIG Islamabad Mohammad Jawad Tariq, the SSPs investigation and operations were also present.

The IGP said soon after the murder of Aamir Awan during a dacoity, 17 police teams were formed under the supervision of the DIG.

These teams conducted technical investigations and carried out 31 raids across Islamabad, Punjab and KP.

The teams analysed data from 257 cameras and 180 phone calls, conducted geo-fencing of six locations, and interrogated 93 suspects.

“Due to timely and professional investigation, all five members of the dangerous inter-provincial Mansoor Khan Gang were arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The gang was known as ‘Bulletproof Gang’ because its members carried out criminal activities wearing bulletproof jackets. They were involved in several serious offences in the federal capital.”

Two members of the gang are illegal Afghan nationals, said the police chief.

Heavy weapons, mobile phones and other items were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered against them and further investigation is ongoing.

The minister of state for interior added that the interior minister had appreciated the IGP Islamabad and his team for their tireless efforts and professionalism.

He added that due to the police effective policing, there had been a 63pc reduction in serious crimes and a 78pc decrease in the general crime rate in the federal capital.

He added that no major crime incident in Islamabad had gone untraced or suspects not arrested with the arrests made from Karachi to KP.

The IGP stated that the latest case was a major challenge as it had nationwide implications.

However, the police solved the case within 24 hours, as in the previous instances.

He added that for the first time the capital police had ensured the effective use of artificial intelligence (AI) along with digital surveillance, and established a dedicated control room to maintain coordination among all teams.

“Every piece of information was carefully analysed in the control room and shared with field teams in real time.”

He stated that the gang was involved in inter-provincial crimes and carried out operations with full preparation to resist any confrontation.

He said that this case would be sent to the National Police Academy as it represents a beautiful blend of traditional and modern policing.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026