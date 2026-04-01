Two die in blast at chemical plant in Russia

MOSCOW: A blast caused by equipment failure at one of Russia’s biggest chemical plants on Tuesday killed two people and wounded at least 72, the site owner Sibur said.

Dozens of firefighters were still battling the blaze at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim facility in the industrial city of Nizhnekamsk, western Russia, according to the company.

“Two people died as a result of the incident at Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Eight people have been hospitalised,” Sibur said in a statement on social media, adding: “the fire, which was caused by a malfunction in the equipment, has been contained.” “The remaining 64 people who sought medical attention sustained minor injuries,” it added. Sibur said there had been no release of hazardous emissions threatening public health and that constant air monitoring was being conducted.

Nizhnekamsk mayor Radmir Belyaev said the blast had blown out windows in some buildings in the city.

Unverified videos on social media showed a huge column of thick black smoke rising from the facility, with a fireball visible at its base. The local branch of Russia’s investigative committee, which handles top crimes, opened a probe into a breach of industrial safety regulations.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim is Russia’s leading producer of synthetic rubber and plastics, supplying a wide range of industries from automotive to construction and from pharmaceuticals to agriculture.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026