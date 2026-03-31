E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Kashmir CEC seeks fair election on refugee seats

Tariq Naqash Published
Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja (right) and Chief Election Commissioner of AJK retired Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, pose for a photograph during a meeting on March 30, 2026. — Photo via author
Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja (right) and Chief Election Commissioner of AJK retired Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, pose for a photograph during a meeting on March 30, 2026. — Photo via author
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

MUZAFFARABAD: Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) retired Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal on Monday met Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja and sought his cooperation to ensure free and fair elections on 12 seats reserved for Pakistan-based refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Mughal was accompanied by AJK Election Commission member Syed Nazeerul Hassan Gillani and Secretary Mohammad Shakeel Khan.

Of the 12 constituencies of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Pakistan, six are reserved for refugees from the Kashmir Valley and six for those from Jammu. The transparency of elections on these seats has often been questioned in the past, largely because the AJK Election Commission lacks administrative jurisdiction in Pakistan and relies on the ECP for logistical support.

According to a press release issued by the AJK Election Commission, Mr Mughal requested the ECP’s assistance in the preparation of electoral rolls, establishment of polling stations and deployment of polling staff in refugee constituencies to ensure that elections were conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

He recalled that during previous elections, the ECP had extended full cooperation to the AJK Election Commission and expressed the hope that similar support would continue this time as well.

Mr Mughal said that close coordination would be maintained between the AJK Election Commission’s office at Poonch House, Rawalpindi, and the ECP to ensure timely and efficient completion of administrative arrangements and facilitate the smooth conduct of elections in refugee constituencies.

On the occasion, Mr Raja assured that the ECP would provide all possible assistance to the AJK Election Commission to ensure that the electoral process in refugee constituencies was completed in a transparent and organised manner.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

Tariq Naqash

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe